Right to stop work in heat

[Anchor]



Recently, as the heatwave in Europe has led to numerous fatalities, there are growing demands to legally establish the 'right to stop work during heatwaves.'



How are countries around the world responding to protect workers from the deadly heat? Reporter Yang Min-hyo investigates.



[Report]



This year, Europe has been hit by record heatwaves, with 2,300 people losing their lives to the heat in just ten days across 12 cities.



In Spain, over 450 people have died, including street cleaners working in the scorching heat.



[Laura Flores/Spanish Environmental Worker: "We work for long hours under the blazing sun. We take measures, but incidents like heat-related deaths still occur."]



Spain, which is heavily impacted by climate change, has strengthened related laws in 2023, particularly to protect outdoor workers by restricting work when a 'heatwave alert' is issued.



Greece has introduced more specific regulations based on the heat index and work intensity.



According to the wet bulb temperature, which combines temperature and humidity as an industrial safety standard, work should be 'completely stopped' at 32.5 degrees Celsius for low-intensity tasks and at 30 degrees for very high-intensity tasks.



Europe is warming at the fastest rate on the planet.



However, there are only a few places where protective measures for workers during heatwaves have been 'legislated.'



There are no EU-level legal regulations, and countries like France and Italy, which only had 'recommended standards,' hastily restricted afternoon work in response to the early extreme heat.



With the intensity and frequency of heatwaves increasing, there are calls for workers to be granted a 'right to stop work' similar to that in Qatar in the Middle East.



Neighboring Japan has detailed guidelines for work restrictions during heatwaves, and in China, outdoor work is halted when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, but the actual implementation is unclear.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



