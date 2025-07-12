First cabinet lineup set

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the nomination of two previously vacant ministerial candidates, the first cabinet appointments of the Lee Jae Myung government have been completed.



President Lee has nominated Kim Yoon-deok, a Democratic Party lawmaker, as the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and Choi Hwi-young, CEO of NOL Universe, as the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



This marks the eighth current lawmaker and the fourth businessperson in the cabinet.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



The Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport nominee is Kim Yoon-deok, a three-term lawmaker from the Democratic Party, who will design and lead the real estate policies of the Lee Jae Myung government.



He served as the Secretary General during Lee's tenure as party leader and is a senior member of the pro-Lee faction, actively participating in the National Assembly's Land Committee.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We expect him to approach from the perspective of the public, not as a scholar or bureaucrat, while presenting a vision in various areas along with regional balanced development."]



He is expected to strengthen robust real estate policies aimed at curbing speculative demand.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "He will actively implement the President's practical philosophy of respecting market principles and protecting actual demand."]



The nominee for the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism is Choi Hwi-young, a former journalist and former CEO of NHN, who has been appointed as the CEO of NOL Universe.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "He is the new CEO in the field of culture and tourism who will turn the President's vision of opening the K-Culture market worth 300 trillion won into reality."]



Thus, the first round of cabinet appointments has been completed 37 days after the government was launched.



Among the 19 ministries, 8 are current lawmakers, and including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, there are 9 in total.



This is interpreted as a selection aimed at close cooperation between the party and the government and prompt policy implementation.



The selection of businesspeople to foster growth and new industries is also notable, with 2 out of 4 coming from Naver.



Regionally, there are 7 members from the Honam region, with 4 of them from North Jeolla Province.



The average age of the first cabinet is 60.1 years, and the proportion of women is 25%.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!