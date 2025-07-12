News 9

Senior diplomats meet on NK

[Anchor]

The foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan gathered today (July 11) during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting to discuss measures to deter North Korea.

Additionally, South Korea and the United States held separate director-level consultations in Seoul.

It appears that discussions regarding the modernization of the alliance, which have recently been brought up primarily by the United States, are gaining momentum.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the details.

[Report]

At the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting taking place in Malaysia, the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan met separately.

It was expected that the meeting would be difficult as deputy ministers attended instead of the ministers, but both the United States and Japan, emphasizing South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, showed their willingness to meet.

One of the main agendas was the complete denuclearization of North Korea and measures to deter North Korea, with the government explaining efforts to ease tensions between the two Koreas, such as stopping loudspeaker broadcasts to the North and resuming dialogue.

It was reported that they emphasized that measures to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula align with the interests of the United States and Japan, urging cooperation.

[Im Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University The Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "They have been quite concerned about the possibility that conciliatory measures towards North Korea could undermine their security interests. This could be an important opportunity to address those concerns."]

In Seoul, director-level consultations between South Korea and the United States were held, primarily discussing the 'modernization of the alliance'.

Through phone calls between the foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States, statements from the U.S. State Department, and remarks from the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, the U.S. has been increasingly emphasizing 'alliance modernization' recently, indicating that discussions between the two countries are becoming more substantial.

It seems that comprehensive discussions were held regarding our security cost-sharing and the reassessment of the role of U.S. forces in South Korea.

[Park Won-gon/Professor at Ewha Womans University, Department of North Korean Studies: "The role of U.S. forces in South Korea is likely to be utilized not just as a singular threat to North Korea, but also for regional purposes, ultimately to counter China."]

Meanwhile, the presidential office stated that the issue of returning wartime operational control is a 'long-term issue' and that they will closely consult with the United States on this matter.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

