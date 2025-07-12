News 9

Heat relief in city forests

[Anchor]

In these hot times, there are places in the city that act like air conditioners.

These are urban forests, which have been shown to significantly reduce heat waves and tropical nights.

However, it is unfortunate that the area of forests varies greatly by region.

This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.

[Report]

A park surrounded by high-rise buildings, the ground is scorching under the midday heat, but stepping into the shade makes it bearable.

[Park Eun-hye/yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "It feels much cooler here with the trees and the breeze compared to being in the blazing sun."]

When viewed through a thermal camera, the ground appears red and heated to over 60 degrees, while the trees are around 30 degrees and look green.

As we go deeper into the forest, the temperature drops to 27 degrees.

These urban forests also lower the surrounding temperature, acting as air conditioners for the city.

The Korea Forest Research Institute installed observation equipment in Seoul's Hongneung Forest and various urban areas nearby for analysis, finding that the number of heat wave days in the forest and its surroundings was only one-tenth of that on major roads.

The number of tropical nights was also limited to one-fifth.

[Seo Hong-deok/Researcher, Urban Forest Research Center, National Institute of Forest science: "Due to the shading effect that creates shade and the transpiration effect that releases water vapor, the temperature was measured to be lower compared to urban areas."]

In particular, forests that mix broadleaf and coniferous trees showed significant effects in reducing temperatures.

In South Korea, the per capita area of urban forests is an average of 14㎡, exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended level.

However, there are large regional disparities.

In Seoul, there is more than a 20-fold difference in urban forest area between Jongno-gu, which has the largest area, and Dongdaemun-gu, which has the smallest.

Experts say that as climate change intensifies heat waves, continuous development of urban forests is necessary.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

