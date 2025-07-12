Heat relief in city forests
입력 2025.07.12 (03:01)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
In these hot times, there are places in the city that act like air conditioners.
These are urban forests, which have been shown to significantly reduce heat waves and tropical nights.
However, it is unfortunate that the area of forests varies greatly by region.
This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.
[Report]
A park surrounded by high-rise buildings, the ground is scorching under the midday heat, but stepping into the shade makes it bearable.
[Park Eun-hye/yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "It feels much cooler here with the trees and the breeze compared to being in the blazing sun."]
When viewed through a thermal camera, the ground appears red and heated to over 60 degrees, while the trees are around 30 degrees and look green.
As we go deeper into the forest, the temperature drops to 27 degrees.
These urban forests also lower the surrounding temperature, acting as air conditioners for the city.
The Korea Forest Research Institute installed observation equipment in Seoul's Hongneung Forest and various urban areas nearby for analysis, finding that the number of heat wave days in the forest and its surroundings was only one-tenth of that on major roads.
The number of tropical nights was also limited to one-fifth.
[Seo Hong-deok/Researcher, Urban Forest Research Center, National Institute of Forest science: "Due to the shading effect that creates shade and the transpiration effect that releases water vapor, the temperature was measured to be lower compared to urban areas."]
In particular, forests that mix broadleaf and coniferous trees showed significant effects in reducing temperatures.
In South Korea, the per capita area of urban forests is an average of 14㎡, exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended level.
However, there are large regional disparities.
In Seoul, there is more than a 20-fold difference in urban forest area between Jongno-gu, which has the largest area, and Dongdaemun-gu, which has the smallest.
Experts say that as climate change intensifies heat waves, continuous development of urban forests is necessary.
This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.
In these hot times, there are places in the city that act like air conditioners.
These are urban forests, which have been shown to significantly reduce heat waves and tropical nights.
However, it is unfortunate that the area of forests varies greatly by region.
This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.
[Report]
A park surrounded by high-rise buildings, the ground is scorching under the midday heat, but stepping into the shade makes it bearable.
[Park Eun-hye/yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "It feels much cooler here with the trees and the breeze compared to being in the blazing sun."]
When viewed through a thermal camera, the ground appears red and heated to over 60 degrees, while the trees are around 30 degrees and look green.
As we go deeper into the forest, the temperature drops to 27 degrees.
These urban forests also lower the surrounding temperature, acting as air conditioners for the city.
The Korea Forest Research Institute installed observation equipment in Seoul's Hongneung Forest and various urban areas nearby for analysis, finding that the number of heat wave days in the forest and its surroundings was only one-tenth of that on major roads.
The number of tropical nights was also limited to one-fifth.
[Seo Hong-deok/Researcher, Urban Forest Research Center, National Institute of Forest science: "Due to the shading effect that creates shade and the transpiration effect that releases water vapor, the temperature was measured to be lower compared to urban areas."]
In particular, forests that mix broadleaf and coniferous trees showed significant effects in reducing temperatures.
In South Korea, the per capita area of urban forests is an average of 14㎡, exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended level.
However, there are large regional disparities.
In Seoul, there is more than a 20-fold difference in urban forest area between Jongno-gu, which has the largest area, and Dongdaemun-gu, which has the smallest.
Experts say that as climate change intensifies heat waves, continuous development of urban forests is necessary.
This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Heat relief in city forests
-
- 입력 2025-07-12 03:01:41
[Anchor]
In these hot times, there are places in the city that act like air conditioners.
These are urban forests, which have been shown to significantly reduce heat waves and tropical nights.
However, it is unfortunate that the area of forests varies greatly by region.
This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.
[Report]
A park surrounded by high-rise buildings, the ground is scorching under the midday heat, but stepping into the shade makes it bearable.
[Park Eun-hye/yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "It feels much cooler here with the trees and the breeze compared to being in the blazing sun."]
When viewed through a thermal camera, the ground appears red and heated to over 60 degrees, while the trees are around 30 degrees and look green.
As we go deeper into the forest, the temperature drops to 27 degrees.
These urban forests also lower the surrounding temperature, acting as air conditioners for the city.
The Korea Forest Research Institute installed observation equipment in Seoul's Hongneung Forest and various urban areas nearby for analysis, finding that the number of heat wave days in the forest and its surroundings was only one-tenth of that on major roads.
The number of tropical nights was also limited to one-fifth.
[Seo Hong-deok/Researcher, Urban Forest Research Center, National Institute of Forest science: "Due to the shading effect that creates shade and the transpiration effect that releases water vapor, the temperature was measured to be lower compared to urban areas."]
In particular, forests that mix broadleaf and coniferous trees showed significant effects in reducing temperatures.
In South Korea, the per capita area of urban forests is an average of 14㎡, exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended level.
However, there are large regional disparities.
In Seoul, there is more than a 20-fold difference in urban forest area between Jongno-gu, which has the largest area, and Dongdaemun-gu, which has the smallest.
Experts say that as climate change intensifies heat waves, continuous development of urban forests is necessary.
This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.
In these hot times, there are places in the city that act like air conditioners.
These are urban forests, which have been shown to significantly reduce heat waves and tropical nights.
However, it is unfortunate that the area of forests varies greatly by region.
This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.
[Report]
A park surrounded by high-rise buildings, the ground is scorching under the midday heat, but stepping into the shade makes it bearable.
[Park Eun-hye/yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "It feels much cooler here with the trees and the breeze compared to being in the blazing sun."]
When viewed through a thermal camera, the ground appears red and heated to over 60 degrees, while the trees are around 30 degrees and look green.
As we go deeper into the forest, the temperature drops to 27 degrees.
These urban forests also lower the surrounding temperature, acting as air conditioners for the city.
The Korea Forest Research Institute installed observation equipment in Seoul's Hongneung Forest and various urban areas nearby for analysis, finding that the number of heat wave days in the forest and its surroundings was only one-tenth of that on major roads.
The number of tropical nights was also limited to one-fifth.
[Seo Hong-deok/Researcher, Urban Forest Research Center, National Institute of Forest science: "Due to the shading effect that creates shade and the transpiration effect that releases water vapor, the temperature was measured to be lower compared to urban areas."]
In particular, forests that mix broadleaf and coniferous trees showed significant effects in reducing temperatures.
In South Korea, the per capita area of urban forests is an average of 14㎡, exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended level.
However, there are large regional disparities.
In Seoul, there is more than a 20-fold difference in urban forest area between Jongno-gu, which has the largest area, and Dongdaemun-gu, which has the smallest.
Experts say that as climate change intensifies heat waves, continuous development of urban forests is necessary.
This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.
-
-
신방실 기자 weezer@kbs.co.kr신방실 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.