News 9

Warehouse pharmacies expand

입력 2025.07.12 (04:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is a place where you can buy medicine just like shopping at a mart.

It has been a month since the 'warehouse-type pharmacy' opened.

As the warehouse-type pharmacy shows signs of spreading amid great consumer interest, conflicts among pharmacists seem to be intensifying.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The warehouse-type pharmacy has been open for a month.

Before the business started, a long line of cars waiting for parking continued endlessly, and the entrance was quickly filled with a crowd for the 'open run'.

About 2,800 products, including medicines and health supplements that can be purchased without a prescription, are displayed like in a large supermarket.

Pharmacists stationed throughout the store also provide consultations.

They sell products at prices that are up to half cheaper than regular pharmacies.

[Lee Jeong-mi/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "This one is usually sold for 3,000 won or 5,000 won at some places, but it's 2,500 won here. There is quite a price difference."]

The Korean Pharmaceutical Association is strongly opposing the warehouse-type pharmacy, claiming it undermines the professionalism and ethics of pharmacists.

They are concerned that if local pharmacies close, the public function will be lost as there will be no on-call pharmacies during late nights and holidays.

[Yoo Seong-ho/Secretary General of the Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "(Medicine) is not a general commodity. For health, it should be taken safely under the control, advice, and intervention of a pharmacist...."]

Despite the ongoing controversy, the warehouse-type pharmacy shows signs of spreading.

Recently, posts have appeared in real estate agent communities seeking land to build warehouse-type pharmacies.

They even requested recommendations for locations along main roads, mentioning areas in Suwon and Yongin.

[Real Estate Agent: "They want to purchase land to build a facility in that (warehouse-type pharmacy) format...."]

In the pharmacist and pharmacy student communities, there have been incidents of spreading personal information and defaming pharmacists working at warehouse-type pharmacies, further escalating the conflict between existing pharmacists and warehouse-type pharmacies.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Warehouse pharmacies expand
    • 입력 2025-07-12 04:59:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is a place where you can buy medicine just like shopping at a mart.

It has been a month since the 'warehouse-type pharmacy' opened.

As the warehouse-type pharmacy shows signs of spreading amid great consumer interest, conflicts among pharmacists seem to be intensifying.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The warehouse-type pharmacy has been open for a month.

Before the business started, a long line of cars waiting for parking continued endlessly, and the entrance was quickly filled with a crowd for the 'open run'.

About 2,800 products, including medicines and health supplements that can be purchased without a prescription, are displayed like in a large supermarket.

Pharmacists stationed throughout the store also provide consultations.

They sell products at prices that are up to half cheaper than regular pharmacies.

[Lee Jeong-mi/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "This one is usually sold for 3,000 won or 5,000 won at some places, but it's 2,500 won here. There is quite a price difference."]

The Korean Pharmaceutical Association is strongly opposing the warehouse-type pharmacy, claiming it undermines the professionalism and ethics of pharmacists.

They are concerned that if local pharmacies close, the public function will be lost as there will be no on-call pharmacies during late nights and holidays.

[Yoo Seong-ho/Secretary General of the Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "(Medicine) is not a general commodity. For health, it should be taken safely under the control, advice, and intervention of a pharmacist...."]

Despite the ongoing controversy, the warehouse-type pharmacy shows signs of spreading.

Recently, posts have appeared in real estate agent communities seeking land to build warehouse-type pharmacies.

They even requested recommendations for locations along main roads, mentioning areas in Suwon and Yongin.

[Real Estate Agent: "They want to purchase land to build a facility in that (warehouse-type pharmacy) format...."]

In the pharmacist and pharmacy student communities, there have been incidents of spreading personal information and defaming pharmacists working at warehouse-type pharmacies, further escalating the conflict between existing pharmacists and warehouse-type pharmacies.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

해병 특검, 윤 전 대통령 강제수사 개시…<br>“휴대전화 확보”

해병 특검, 윤 전 대통령 강제수사 개시…“휴대전화 확보”
한덕수·조태용·윤상현…범야권으로 확대되는 ‘3대 특검’ 수사

한덕수·조태용·윤상현…범야권으로 확대되는 ‘3대 특검’ 수사
최저임금 10,320원, 290만 명 영향…‘을 대 을’ 갈등 계속?

최저임금 10,320원, 290만 명 영향…‘을 대 을’ 갈등 계속?
열대야 벗어났지만 주말도 <br>무더위

열대야 벗어났지만 주말도 무더위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.