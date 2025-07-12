Warehouse pharmacies expand

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is a place where you can buy medicine just like shopping at a mart.



It has been a month since the 'warehouse-type pharmacy' opened.



As the warehouse-type pharmacy shows signs of spreading amid great consumer interest, conflicts among pharmacists seem to be intensifying.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



The warehouse-type pharmacy has been open for a month.



Before the business started, a long line of cars waiting for parking continued endlessly, and the entrance was quickly filled with a crowd for the 'open run'.



About 2,800 products, including medicines and health supplements that can be purchased without a prescription, are displayed like in a large supermarket.



Pharmacists stationed throughout the store also provide consultations.



They sell products at prices that are up to half cheaper than regular pharmacies.



[Lee Jeong-mi/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "This one is usually sold for 3,000 won or 5,000 won at some places, but it's 2,500 won here. There is quite a price difference."]



The Korean Pharmaceutical Association is strongly opposing the warehouse-type pharmacy, claiming it undermines the professionalism and ethics of pharmacists.



They are concerned that if local pharmacies close, the public function will be lost as there will be no on-call pharmacies during late nights and holidays.



[Yoo Seong-ho/Secretary General of the Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "(Medicine) is not a general commodity. For health, it should be taken safely under the control, advice, and intervention of a pharmacist...."]



Despite the ongoing controversy, the warehouse-type pharmacy shows signs of spreading.



Recently, posts have appeared in real estate agent communities seeking land to build warehouse-type pharmacies.



They even requested recommendations for locations along main roads, mentioning areas in Suwon and Yongin.



[Real Estate Agent: "They want to purchase land to build a facility in that (warehouse-type pharmacy) format...."]



In the pharmacist and pharmacy student communities, there have been incidents of spreading personal information and defaming pharmacists working at warehouse-type pharmacies, further escalating the conflict between existing pharmacists and warehouse-type pharmacies.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!