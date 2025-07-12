Guarding the border in heat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Military personnel conducting outdoor training and operations are also having a tough summer due to extreme heat.



As a result, starting this year, soldiers have been included in the heat-sensitive group.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri has covered the soldiers struggling on the front lines in the sweltering heat.



[Report]



Soldiers are checking the front line barbed wire under the blazing sun.



The heat combined with equipment makes it hard to breathe.



[Ahn Jeong-hyun/Unification Battalion K-16 Shooter: "The gear and personal weapon I am currently wearing weigh about 10 kg. With every step I take in this rugged mountainous terrain, I carry the sense of duty to protect the front line…."]



For the sentry sweating profusely, the water in the icebox is like a lifeline.



A heat injury treatment kit has also been prepared in case of emergencies.



[Yoo Jae-yong/Unification Battalion K-15 Shooter: "When the perceived temperature rises above 40 degrees, I use the method of pulling down my sleeves to cover the areas exposed to the skin."]



At the moment the water bottle was being filled, a training alarm sounded, and the soldiers rushed out simultaneously.



We checked the heat of the training soldiers with a thermal camera.



The current temperature is nearing 40 degrees Celsius.



These soldiers are conducting surveillance operations while climbing up and down the GOP barbed wire.



To respond to the heat, it has been legally established that activities can be restricted at the discretion of commanders when a heat advisory is in effect.



[Choi Seong-jun/Unification Battalion Squad Leader: "We will strive to ensure that no patients occur due to the heat in order to maintain perfect readiness for surveillance operations."]



As the number of heat-related patients in the military has increased every year, soldiers have been added to the heat-sensitive group starting this year.



The military's response guidelines also include provisions for measuring the temperature three times a day and prohibiting outdoor training based on the temperature index.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



