East Asian Cup falls flat

Currently, the East Asian Cup football tournament is being held in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, a fact that many people may not be aware of.



With record-breaking heat waves, the tournament is at risk of becoming an ignored event.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.



[Report]



The Yongin Mir Stadium, where the second match against Hong Kong is taking place, is eerily quiet.



In fact, the cheering section for the Red Devils is completely empty.



Normally, securing tickets for an A match would be fiercely competitive, but it is now very easy.



[Ticket Office Staff/Voice Altered: "Is it possible to buy tickets on-site?"] Yes, it is possible. [How many seats are left, all of them?] There are plenty left. A lot are available."]



This East Asian Cup tournament is far from a ticket war.



[Kim Se-eun/Football Fan: "I got a really good seat, but I hurriedly booked it this morning to come with my sister. Even then, I had no trouble getting here."]



With nighttime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, the East Asian Cup has significantly failed to attract interest.



The Football Association hastily announced a ticket discount event on social media, trying to promote the event late, but the response has been lukewarm.



Despite the late efforts, the number of Hong Kong away fans was dozens of times greater than that of the Red Devils, leading to a significant embarrassment at home.



Since this tournament does not require the participation of European players, only domestic players could compete, and the level of the opposing team was significantly lower, leading to a drop in interest.



The situation is even more serious for the women's division.



In the match held on the 9th between Japan and Taiwan, only 193 spectators entered, and the subsequent match between Korea and China had only 923 attendees.



The tournament's organization is also lacking.



The VAR system, which has become essential in international competitions, was not implemented due to budget issues.



Coincidentally, the head of the East Asian Football Federation, which oversees this tournament, is Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Korea Football Association, who has successfully been re-elected for a fourth term.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.ac



