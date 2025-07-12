News 9

Younger, stronger KBO closers

[Anchor]

As the first half of this season comes to a close, young closing pitchers are particularly noticeable in professional baseball.

With their powerful pitches and overflowing spirit, a so-called 'youth closing' era has begun.

This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Young guardians excite fans with blazing fastballs and unique celebrations.

The first half of professional baseball was the time for the younger and stronger 'youth closers'.

Currently, the leader in saves is Park Young-hyun from KT, born in 2003, with 26 saves.

Excluding second place Kim Won-jung, the top four, including Jeong Hae-young and Kim Seo-hyun, as well as Ryu Jin-wook, are all in their 20s.

Young players have filled the gaps left by Hanwha's Joo Hyun-sang and Samsung's Kim Jae-yoon due to injuries and poor performance, resulting in the average age of closing pitchers, which was 30 last year, dropping to 24.1 years old, nearly 6 years younger.

[Kim Seo-hyun/Hanwha: Eagles "I just heard, 'From today, you will be the closer,' and both Coach Yang Sang-moon and the manager have given me the greatest trust, so I think that's why I've come this far, and I want to express my gratitude to both of them."]

Since the introduction of ABS, the value of pitchers with the ability to overwhelm batters with speed and control has increased, which is the biggest reason for the generational shift.

In fact, comparing the average velocity of the 10 closing pitchers from last year and this season, it has increased from an average of 145.74 km/h to 148.69 km/h, about 3 km/h faster.

There is also a noticeable change in perception that values the boldness of young pitchers over the experience of veterans.

[Lee Ho-sung/Samsung Lions: "I feel a strong need to become a pitcher who does not fall behind in competition, and I think that as young pitchers improve, Korean baseball is developing further."]

Including Hanwha's Kim Seo-hyun, who received the most votes in history, a total of 7 active closers have been selected for this All-Star game, joining in a midsummer festival.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

