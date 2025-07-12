News 9

Ex-aide confirms Yoon's rage

[Anchor]

The special investigation team looking into the death of the Marine has obtained a crucial statement that could substantiate allegations of former President Yoon’s rage, which an issue central to the obstruction of justice suspicions.

This development comes during the investigation of Kim Tae-hyo, a former deputy director at the National Security Office, who was a key advisor on diplomatic and security matters at the time.

Kim, who had consistently denied the former president's outburst, has now reversed his stance. Here’s the first report from reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

Former first deputy director of the National Security Office, Kim Tae-hyo, testified during the special investigation that he witnessed former President Yoon Suk Yeol become visibly angry.

He added that while he does not remember the detailed circumstances, it appears that Yoon's anger was triggered after reviewing materials related to the deceased Marine incident.

Kim was present at the presidential chief secretary meeting chaired by the president on July 31, 2023, marking the first direct account supporting the so-called "VIP rage theory."

In the past, Kim had completely denied such allegations in the National Assembly and elsewhere.

[Kim Tae-hyo/Former First Deputy Director of the National Security Office/July 2024: "He has not been angry in regular security office meetings."]

However, as the investigation has intensified, Kim has changed his stance.

The special investigation team regarding the deceased Marine is now focusing on who former President Yoon communicated with after the alleged outburst, and what instructions he may have given.

They have also begun forensic analysis of former President Yoon’s mobile phone and other items obtained through search and seizure.

The movements of former Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop, who was contacted by the presidential office, are also under scrutiny.

A face-to-face investigation with former President Yoon is being planned, but it remains unclear whether he will comply.

Former President Yoon did not respond to the initial summons for questioning after being arrested on the 10th by the insurrection special investigation team on charges of abuse of power.

The insurrection special investigation team immediately requested his appearance on the afternoon of the 14th, but it is still uncertain whether former President Yoon will comply.

The special investigation team confirmed that there are no significant health issues with former President Yoon and indicated that if he continues to refuse, they may proceed with a "compulsory summons."

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

