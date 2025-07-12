News 9

Yoon's lawyers remain silent

입력 2025.07.12 (23:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been three days since former President Yoon was re-arrested, yet his legal team has not issued an official statement.

This stands in stark contrast to their response during his first arrest, when they openly criticized the court.

Some analysts suggest that the special prosecutor’s firm approach has been effective, as reported by Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was re-arrested 124 days after being released due to the court's decision to cancel his initial arrest.

His legal team has maintained silence for three days without an official stance.

The atmosphere is markedly different from the first arrest when they vehemently criticized the court, claiming that "the rule of law has died and legal conscience has disappeared."

Even in response to the prosecution's request for an extension of the detention period.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team/Jan. 25: "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the police, and the court are under the command of the larger opposition party, leading to a presidential insurrection...."]

Even the day after the hearing for the cancellation of former President Yoon's arrest:

[Yoon Gap-geun/Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team/Feb. 21: "The investigative agencies and the Our Law Research Society court have mobilized illegal means to arrest and investigate the president, which is indeed an act of violating the constitution and constitutes treason."]

Compared to their previously confrontational rhetoric, the current silence is unusual.

Some analysts believe the special prosecutor’s pressure has been effective.

Previously, the former president's side harshly criticized Police Chief Park Chang-hwan, who was the lead investigator during the special prosecutor’s first summons. In response, the special prosecutor warned that such remarks could be considered as spreading false information and could lead to further investigation.

Since then, the former president's side has noticeably scaled back their public statements.

A member of the legal team stated that there is now a "very cautious atmosphere regarding external statements."

During the detention review, former President Yoon appealed, saying, "The special prosecutor is attacking even the lawyers, making it impossible to secure legal representation." However, in the legal community, the prevailing view is that the former president's side has isolated themselves by continuing to pursue an extreme defense strategy.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon's lawyers remain silent
    • 입력 2025-07-12 23:40:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been three days since former President Yoon was re-arrested, yet his legal team has not issued an official statement.

This stands in stark contrast to their response during his first arrest, when they openly criticized the court.

Some analysts suggest that the special prosecutor’s firm approach has been effective, as reported by Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was re-arrested 124 days after being released due to the court's decision to cancel his initial arrest.

His legal team has maintained silence for three days without an official stance.

The atmosphere is markedly different from the first arrest when they vehemently criticized the court, claiming that "the rule of law has died and legal conscience has disappeared."

Even in response to the prosecution's request for an extension of the detention period.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team/Jan. 25: "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the police, and the court are under the command of the larger opposition party, leading to a presidential insurrection...."]

Even the day after the hearing for the cancellation of former President Yoon's arrest:

[Yoon Gap-geun/Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team/Feb. 21: "The investigative agencies and the Our Law Research Society court have mobilized illegal means to arrest and investigate the president, which is indeed an act of violating the constitution and constitutes treason."]

Compared to their previously confrontational rhetoric, the current silence is unusual.

Some analysts believe the special prosecutor’s pressure has been effective.

Previously, the former president's side harshly criticized Police Chief Park Chang-hwan, who was the lead investigator during the special prosecutor’s first summons. In response, the special prosecutor warned that such remarks could be considered as spreading false information and could lead to further investigation.

Since then, the former president's side has noticeably scaled back their public statements.

A member of the legal team stated that there is now a "very cautious atmosphere regarding external statements."

During the detention review, former President Yoon appealed, saying, "The special prosecutor is attacking even the lawyers, making it impossible to secure legal representation." However, in the legal community, the prevailing view is that the former president's side has isolated themselves by continuing to pursue an extreme defense strategy.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검
의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”

의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”
17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재

17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재
폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들

폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.