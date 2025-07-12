Yoon's lawyers remain silent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been three days since former President Yoon was re-arrested, yet his legal team has not issued an official statement.



This stands in stark contrast to their response during his first arrest, when they openly criticized the court.



Some analysts suggest that the special prosecutor’s firm approach has been effective, as reported by Bae Ji-hyun.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was re-arrested 124 days after being released due to the court's decision to cancel his initial arrest.



His legal team has maintained silence for three days without an official stance.



The atmosphere is markedly different from the first arrest when they vehemently criticized the court, claiming that "the rule of law has died and legal conscience has disappeared."



Even in response to the prosecution's request for an extension of the detention period.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team/Jan. 25: "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the police, and the court are under the command of the larger opposition party, leading to a presidential insurrection...."]



Even the day after the hearing for the cancellation of former President Yoon's arrest:



[Yoon Gap-geun/Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team/Feb. 21: "The investigative agencies and the Our Law Research Society court have mobilized illegal means to arrest and investigate the president, which is indeed an act of violating the constitution and constitutes treason."]



Compared to their previously confrontational rhetoric, the current silence is unusual.



Some analysts believe the special prosecutor’s pressure has been effective.



Previously, the former president's side harshly criticized Police Chief Park Chang-hwan, who was the lead investigator during the special prosecutor’s first summons. In response, the special prosecutor warned that such remarks could be considered as spreading false information and could lead to further investigation.



Since then, the former president's side has noticeably scaled back their public statements.



A member of the legal team stated that there is now a "very cautious atmosphere regarding external statements."



During the detention review, former President Yoon appealed, saying, "The special prosecutor is attacking even the lawyers, making it impossible to secure legal representation." However, in the legal community, the prevailing view is that the former president's side has isolated themselves by continuing to pursue an extreme defense strategy.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!