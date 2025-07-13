News 9

N. Korea-Russia talks in Wonsan

입력 2025.07.13 (04:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last night, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea.

Interestingly, his destination was not Pyongyang, but Wonsan in Gangwon Province.

This is unusual, and it has been reported that he met directly with Chairman Kim Jong-un there, suggesting there may be a special purpose behind the Russian Foreign Minister’s visit to Wonsan.

This is Kim Cheol-young reporting.

[Report]

The strategic dialogue between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui took place in Wonsan, a city North Korea is actively developing as a tourist destination.

The meeting began with Minister Lavrov expressing gratitude for the participation of the North Korean military.

[Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "We sincerely thank the leadership and soldiers of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for demonstrating excellent combat capabilities."]

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Minister Lavrov particularly noted that "the proposal to provide military support came from the North Korean side."

This statement appears intended to emphasize that North Korea initiated the cooperation.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui responded by calling the strategic relationship between the two countries a "combative brotherhood."

Minister Lavrov also stated that Russia would support Wonsan’s development as a tourist destination “in every possible way, including the operation of flights.”

[Baek Beom-heum/Professor at Kyonggi University Graduate School of Politics/Former Ambassador: "By strengthening the relationship between the two countries, including military economic cooperation, it can undermine UN sanctions against North Korea. This ultimately destabilizes security on the Korean Peninsula, and for this reason, I believe our government must respond proactively."]

When asked by reporters whether he would help improve inter-Korean relations, Lavrov replied that he would support only North Korea’s interests.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also released a photo of Minister Lavrov meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un, labeled “Wonsan, 12th,” suggesting the meeting took place there.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheol-young reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea-Russia talks in Wonsan
    • 입력 2025-07-13 04:40:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last night, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea.

Interestingly, his destination was not Pyongyang, but Wonsan in Gangwon Province.

This is unusual, and it has been reported that he met directly with Chairman Kim Jong-un there, suggesting there may be a special purpose behind the Russian Foreign Minister’s visit to Wonsan.

This is Kim Cheol-young reporting.

[Report]

The strategic dialogue between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui took place in Wonsan, a city North Korea is actively developing as a tourist destination.

The meeting began with Minister Lavrov expressing gratitude for the participation of the North Korean military.

[Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "We sincerely thank the leadership and soldiers of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for demonstrating excellent combat capabilities."]

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Minister Lavrov particularly noted that "the proposal to provide military support came from the North Korean side."

This statement appears intended to emphasize that North Korea initiated the cooperation.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui responded by calling the strategic relationship between the two countries a "combative brotherhood."

Minister Lavrov also stated that Russia would support Wonsan’s development as a tourist destination “in every possible way, including the operation of flights.”

[Baek Beom-heum/Professor at Kyonggi University Graduate School of Politics/Former Ambassador: "By strengthening the relationship between the two countries, including military economic cooperation, it can undermine UN sanctions against North Korea. This ultimately destabilizes security on the Korean Peninsula, and for this reason, I believe our government must respond proactively."]

When asked by reporters whether he would help improve inter-Korean relations, Lavrov replied that he would support only North Korea’s interests.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also released a photo of Minister Lavrov meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un, labeled “Wonsan, 12th,” suggesting the meeting took place there.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheol-young reporting.
금철영
금철영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검
의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”

의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”
17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재

17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재
폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들

폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.