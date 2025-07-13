N. Korea-Russia talks in Wonsan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last night, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea.



Interestingly, his destination was not Pyongyang, but Wonsan in Gangwon Province.



This is unusual, and it has been reported that he met directly with Chairman Kim Jong-un there, suggesting there may be a special purpose behind the Russian Foreign Minister’s visit to Wonsan.



This is Kim Cheol-young reporting.



[Report]



The strategic dialogue between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui took place in Wonsan, a city North Korea is actively developing as a tourist destination.



The meeting began with Minister Lavrov expressing gratitude for the participation of the North Korean military.



[Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "We sincerely thank the leadership and soldiers of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for demonstrating excellent combat capabilities."]



According to Russian state news agency TASS, Minister Lavrov particularly noted that "the proposal to provide military support came from the North Korean side."



This statement appears intended to emphasize that North Korea initiated the cooperation.



North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui responded by calling the strategic relationship between the two countries a "combative brotherhood."



Minister Lavrov also stated that Russia would support Wonsan’s development as a tourist destination “in every possible way, including the operation of flights.”



[Baek Beom-heum/Professor at Kyonggi University Graduate School of Politics/Former Ambassador: "By strengthening the relationship between the two countries, including military economic cooperation, it can undermine UN sanctions against North Korea. This ultimately destabilizes security on the Korean Peninsula, and for this reason, I believe our government must respond proactively."]



When asked by reporters whether he would help improve inter-Korean relations, Lavrov replied that he would support only North Korea’s interests.



The Russian Foreign Ministry also released a photo of Minister Lavrov meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un, labeled “Wonsan, 12th,” suggesting the meeting took place there.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheol-young reporting.



