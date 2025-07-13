News 9

U.S. profits from global tariffs

[Anchor]

The United States recorded its highest-ever tariff revenue last month.

It has nearly quadrupled compared to the same period last year.

Amid a global trade war, this has translated into substantial profit.

There have also been remarks from Trump suggesting increased pressure on allied nations.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

"Just keep working hard."

Ahead of the reciprocal tariff suspension deadline on August 1, former President Trump urged countries around the world to do exactly that.

He urged them to make their best efforts to negotiate a trade agreement with the U.S. until the last moment.

Many of his comments have been aimed at U.S. allies, saying that friends have treated America worse than foes.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We've been taken advantage of for many many years by countries both friends and foe. And frankly, the friends have been worse than the foes in many cases."]

Such remarks have come with every announcement of tariffs.

Trump pressured that there would be no exceptions for allies if it was in the interest of the U.S., warning that tariff hikes could be imposed at any time.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/March: "Frankly, friends have been often times much worse than foe."]

In fact, President Trump has notified allies in Asia, South Korea and Japan, of a 25% tariff rate, and 35% for Canada.

As Japan heads into an election, complaints about the United States are being raised competitively.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan/July 9th: "This is a fight for national interest. Should we allow ourselves to be looked down upon by the U.S.?"]

Trump also stated that he would impose tariffs of 15% or 20% on all other countries that did not receive tariff letters.

Amid the global trade war, the U.S. recorded its highest-ever tariff revenue last month.

Totaling $27.2 billion, which is about 37.52 trillion won, it has increased nearly four times compared to the same period last year.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

김지숙
김지숙 기자

