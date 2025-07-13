Climate insurance for outdoor workers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, the phrase "the heat that takes lives" feels very real.



Even workers from Southeast Asia are expressing disbelief, saying that Korea is hotter than their home countries.



How can we secure the health rights of outdoor workers heading to the hottest sites?



This is Lee Seul-ki reporting.



[Report]



From farmers carrying perilla seedlings in the sweltering heat



["I should put it in the shade now."]



to construction sites where sighs escape in the scorching heat.



["Is it done? Phew...."]



No matter how hot it gets, some people have no choice but to work outside.



The biggest reason they cannot stop working, even as heat-related illnesses surge, is economic.



When the heatwave warning siren sounds, construction workers withdraw from the job site.



But the reality is that every time they take a break from work, their income decreases, making it hard to welcome even the idea of avoiding the heat.



[Jeon Jae-hee/Director of Safety at the Construction Workers' Union, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions: "Construction workers who earn daily income worry more about starving to death than dying from the heat."]



Among outdoor workers exposed to high temperatures, many are older and have lower educational backgrounds.



This means that a significant number of those driven into the heat are from socially vulnerable groups, making the problem even more serious.



As a result, discussions are underway regarding measures such as the introduction of climate insurance.



This would compensate for lost income during work stoppages caused by extreme heat.



[Park Jeong-cheol/Director of Climate Adaptation at the Ministry of Environment: "We refer to those affected by climate crises, such as outdoor workers, as vulnerable groups. We will design climate insurance to help these individuals."]



Experts emphasize the need to quickly expand social safety nets to keep up with the accelerating pace of subtropicalization.



This is KBS News, Lee Seul-ki.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!