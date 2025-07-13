Uiam Lake offers heatwave escape

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have a story that will cool you off, even if just for a moment.



Reporter Ha Cho-hee reports from the vacation spot at Uiam Lake in the lakeside city of Chuncheon.



[Report]



An artificial rock wall stands at a precarious height of 8 meters.



Climbers carefully ascend the wall toward the summit.



Upon reaching the top, they throw themselves into the air.



The thrill of falling into the swimming pool makes the heat disappear.



[Koo Hwan-mo/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "The joy of reaching the top and coming down is always great. It's so much fun to sweat while exercising and then jump into the cool water."]



The combination of rock climbing and water play offers a unique experience for foreigners as well.



[Antonio Romano/New York, USA: "I'm not really used to this humid and hot weather. It's so refreshing and fun to go climbing with friends and then jump into the water."]



Children are learning survival swimming with their parents to beat the heat.



They immerse themselves in the cool lake water, learning how to float and maintain body temperature step by step.



[Nam Ga-in/Chuncheon, Gangwon-do: "I was glad to learn very useful information, and even without going to the sea, it's really refreshing."]



Last year, over 5,000 people visited Uiam Beach.



This year, it is expected that the number of visitors will increase due to word of mouth.



[Park Soo-hyun/Head of Leisure Division, Chuncheon Leisure & Taekwondo Organizing Committee: "Chuncheon is a lakeside city home to Uiam Lake. So we plan to hold many summer leisure events."]



In the unprecedented heat wave, enjoying lake swimming inland instead of at the beach is becoming a unique memory.



This is KBS News Ha Cho-hee.



