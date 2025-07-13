News 9

KBO All-Star game full of surprises

입력 2025.07.13 (05:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The All-Star Game, a festival of professional baseball stars, took place in Daejeon.

Fans were delighted by the rare sight of Kumdori hitting a single and Tuna hitting a home run, a delightful treats for both the eyes and ears.

Shall we dive into that electric atmosphere?

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Even the scorching 34°C heat, where fans and parasols were a must, could not dampen the excitement of this star-studded festival.

In particular, a one-point lesson by Ahn Hyun-min and Lee Ho-sung was a moment where both fans and players were fully immersed in baseball.

[Lee Ho-sung & Ahn Hyun-min/Dream All-Stars: "Even in this hot weather, I felt how much we are loved."]

As the All-Star players personally greeted guests at the entrance of the Daejeon Shin Stadium, anticipation reached its peak.

[Shin Yu-min/Baseball Fan: "I think it's going to be fun no matter what, and players like Jeon Min-jae and Jeon Jun-woo seem to be preparing something entertaining, so I'm looking forward to it."]

The first to appear was Hanwha pitcher Ponce, dressed as Darth Vader, who personally bought the costume.

Ponce, wearing Ryu Hyun-jin's Toronto uniform, threw the first pitch with his left hand, signaling the start of the All-Star Game.

Hanwha's Moon Hyun-bin became the first Kumdori to hit a single and score, while "Gorilla" Ahn Hyun-min also took a swing at the plate.

One of the most heartwarming moments came from the players' adorable children. Park Dong-won, holding his daughter Chae-i’s hand, hit a cool home run that perfectly matched his nickname.

Spider-Man Park Hae-min and Park Chan-ho’s daughter Princess Tini Ping brought smiles even to the typically stern coaches.

[Park Dong-won/Nanum All-Stars: "I was wondering if I could bring more smiles than good results, but even the results are surprisingly good."]

The only game where both teams can walk away smiling, the All-Star Game was enjoyed to the fullest. Now, KBO’s second half kicks off with full intensity on the 17th.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBO All-Star game full of surprises
    • 입력 2025-07-13 05:36:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

The All-Star Game, a festival of professional baseball stars, took place in Daejeon.

Fans were delighted by the rare sight of Kumdori hitting a single and Tuna hitting a home run, a delightful treats for both the eyes and ears.

Shall we dive into that electric atmosphere?

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Even the scorching 34°C heat, where fans and parasols were a must, could not dampen the excitement of this star-studded festival.

In particular, a one-point lesson by Ahn Hyun-min and Lee Ho-sung was a moment where both fans and players were fully immersed in baseball.

[Lee Ho-sung & Ahn Hyun-min/Dream All-Stars: "Even in this hot weather, I felt how much we are loved."]

As the All-Star players personally greeted guests at the entrance of the Daejeon Shin Stadium, anticipation reached its peak.

[Shin Yu-min/Baseball Fan: "I think it's going to be fun no matter what, and players like Jeon Min-jae and Jeon Jun-woo seem to be preparing something entertaining, so I'm looking forward to it."]

The first to appear was Hanwha pitcher Ponce, dressed as Darth Vader, who personally bought the costume.

Ponce, wearing Ryu Hyun-jin's Toronto uniform, threw the first pitch with his left hand, signaling the start of the All-Star Game.

Hanwha's Moon Hyun-bin became the first Kumdori to hit a single and score, while "Gorilla" Ahn Hyun-min also took a swing at the plate.

One of the most heartwarming moments came from the players' adorable children. Park Dong-won, holding his daughter Chae-i’s hand, hit a cool home run that perfectly matched his nickname.

Spider-Man Park Hae-min and Park Chan-ho’s daughter Princess Tini Ping brought smiles even to the typically stern coaches.

[Park Dong-won/Nanum All-Stars: "I was wondering if I could bring more smiles than good results, but even the results are surprisingly good."]

The only game where both teams can walk away smiling, the All-Star Game was enjoyed to the fullest. Now, KBO’s second half kicks off with full intensity on the 17th.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검
의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”

의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”
17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재

17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재
폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들

폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.