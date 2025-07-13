KBO All-Star game full of surprises

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The All-Star Game, a festival of professional baseball stars, took place in Daejeon.



Fans were delighted by the rare sight of Kumdori hitting a single and Tuna hitting a home run, a delightful treats for both the eyes and ears.



Shall we dive into that electric atmosphere?



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



Even the scorching 34°C heat, where fans and parasols were a must, could not dampen the excitement of this star-studded festival.



In particular, a one-point lesson by Ahn Hyun-min and Lee Ho-sung was a moment where both fans and players were fully immersed in baseball.



[Lee Ho-sung & Ahn Hyun-min/Dream All-Stars: "Even in this hot weather, I felt how much we are loved."]



As the All-Star players personally greeted guests at the entrance of the Daejeon Shin Stadium, anticipation reached its peak.



[Shin Yu-min/Baseball Fan: "I think it's going to be fun no matter what, and players like Jeon Min-jae and Jeon Jun-woo seem to be preparing something entertaining, so I'm looking forward to it."]



The first to appear was Hanwha pitcher Ponce, dressed as Darth Vader, who personally bought the costume.



Ponce, wearing Ryu Hyun-jin's Toronto uniform, threw the first pitch with his left hand, signaling the start of the All-Star Game.



Hanwha's Moon Hyun-bin became the first Kumdori to hit a single and score, while "Gorilla" Ahn Hyun-min also took a swing at the plate.



One of the most heartwarming moments came from the players' adorable children. Park Dong-won, holding his daughter Chae-i’s hand, hit a cool home run that perfectly matched his nickname.



Spider-Man Park Hae-min and Park Chan-ho’s daughter Princess Tini Ping brought smiles even to the typically stern coaches.



[Park Dong-won/Nanum All-Stars: "I was wondering if I could bring more smiles than good results, but even the results are surprisingly good."]



The only game where both teams can walk away smiling, the All-Star Game was enjoyed to the fullest. Now, KBO’s second half kicks off with full intensity on the 17th.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



