News 9

“Super Korean Day” in MLB

입력 2025.07.13 (05:36) 수정 2025.07.13 (05:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The stars of the rivalry game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers were Korean players.

Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits, and Lee Jung-hoo was named the game's MVP, earning praise for creating what is called a 'Super Korean Day'.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who met again after 27 days, greeted each other warmly and cheered each other on.

Kim Hye-seong got off to a strong start.

Playing second base, Kim showed off his wide defensive range with a spectacular throw.

In the third inning, he hit a single that went towards Lee Jung-hoo and successfully stole a base.

Shohei Ohtani hit an out-of-the-park home run that splashed into the water, a so-called "splash hit," recording a score for Kim Hye-seong.

However, the true star shining in the rivalry game was Lee Jung-hoo.

In the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing 2-1, Lee blasted a triple over the right fielder’s head, driving in two runs and turning the game around.

[Park Yong-taek/KBS Baseball Commentator: "In the first at-bat, he clearly learned about the starting pitcher. The pitch was right over the plate, and the ball went over Teoscar Hernandez's head."]

Lee Jung-hoo also handled a well-hit ball from Ohtani with ease, drawing cheers from the home fans.

[Lee Dong-geun/KBS Baseball Commentator: "Lee Jung-hoo's great defense that erased Shohei Ohtani's long hit was showcased in the top of the fifth inning."]

With two outs in the fifth, Lee added another RBI with an infield single. In the seventh, amid roaring cheers, he skillfully lifted a slow changeup for his third hit of the night.

With three hits and three RBIs, Lee Jung-hoo led the Giants to an 8-7 victory and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I think the good meal we had yesterday (with Kim Hye-seong) helped. We shared great energy and played a great game. I think Kiwoom Heroes fans will be especially happy."]

Kim Hye-seong also hit a double, achieving three hits in four at-bats and recording his first two stolen bases in a single game since entering the big leagues, but he could not stop the Dodgers' from their seven-game losing streak.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • “Super Korean Day” in MLB
    • 입력 2025-07-13 05:36:21
    • 수정2025-07-13 05:36:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The stars of the rivalry game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers were Korean players.

Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits, and Lee Jung-hoo was named the game's MVP, earning praise for creating what is called a 'Super Korean Day'.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who met again after 27 days, greeted each other warmly and cheered each other on.

Kim Hye-seong got off to a strong start.

Playing second base, Kim showed off his wide defensive range with a spectacular throw.

In the third inning, he hit a single that went towards Lee Jung-hoo and successfully stole a base.

Shohei Ohtani hit an out-of-the-park home run that splashed into the water, a so-called "splash hit," recording a score for Kim Hye-seong.

However, the true star shining in the rivalry game was Lee Jung-hoo.

In the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing 2-1, Lee blasted a triple over the right fielder’s head, driving in two runs and turning the game around.

[Park Yong-taek/KBS Baseball Commentator: "In the first at-bat, he clearly learned about the starting pitcher. The pitch was right over the plate, and the ball went over Teoscar Hernandez's head."]

Lee Jung-hoo also handled a well-hit ball from Ohtani with ease, drawing cheers from the home fans.

[Lee Dong-geun/KBS Baseball Commentator: "Lee Jung-hoo's great defense that erased Shohei Ohtani's long hit was showcased in the top of the fifth inning."]

With two outs in the fifth, Lee added another RBI with an infield single. In the seventh, amid roaring cheers, he skillfully lifted a slow changeup for his third hit of the night.

With three hits and three RBIs, Lee Jung-hoo led the Giants to an 8-7 victory and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I think the good meal we had yesterday (with Kim Hye-seong) helped. We shared great energy and played a great game. I think Kiwoom Heroes fans will be especially happy."]

Kim Hye-seong also hit a double, achieving three hits in four at-bats and recording his first two stolen bases in a single game since entering the big leagues, but he could not stop the Dodgers' from their seven-game losing streak.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검

‘VIP 격노’ 직접 목격담 나와…정점 향해가는 해병특검
의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”

의대생 ‘전원 복귀’ 선언…“학사 정상화 방안 마련해달라”
17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재

17번째 세계유산 탄생…‘반구천의 암각화’ 등재
폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들

폭염 날릴 물놀이…도심 속 계곡·물놀이장 찾는 시민들
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.