“Super Korean Day” in MLB
입력 2025.07.13 (05:36) 수정 2025.07.13 (05:36)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The stars of the rivalry game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers were Korean players.
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits, and Lee Jung-hoo was named the game's MVP, earning praise for creating what is called a 'Super Korean Day'.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who met again after 27 days, greeted each other warmly and cheered each other on.
Kim Hye-seong got off to a strong start.
Playing second base, Kim showed off his wide defensive range with a spectacular throw.
In the third inning, he hit a single that went towards Lee Jung-hoo and successfully stole a base.
Shohei Ohtani hit an out-of-the-park home run that splashed into the water, a so-called "splash hit," recording a score for Kim Hye-seong.
However, the true star shining in the rivalry game was Lee Jung-hoo.
In the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing 2-1, Lee blasted a triple over the right fielder’s head, driving in two runs and turning the game around.
[Park Yong-taek/KBS Baseball Commentator: "In the first at-bat, he clearly learned about the starting pitcher. The pitch was right over the plate, and the ball went over Teoscar Hernandez's head."]
Lee Jung-hoo also handled a well-hit ball from Ohtani with ease, drawing cheers from the home fans.
[Lee Dong-geun/KBS Baseball Commentator: "Lee Jung-hoo's great defense that erased Shohei Ohtani's long hit was showcased in the top of the fifth inning."]
With two outs in the fifth, Lee added another RBI with an infield single. In the seventh, amid roaring cheers, he skillfully lifted a slow changeup for his third hit of the night.
With three hits and three RBIs, Lee Jung-hoo led the Giants to an 8-7 victory and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I think the good meal we had yesterday (with Kim Hye-seong) helped. We shared great energy and played a great game. I think Kiwoom Heroes fans will be especially happy."]
Kim Hye-seong also hit a double, achieving three hits in four at-bats and recording his first two stolen bases in a single game since entering the big leagues, but he could not stop the Dodgers' from their seven-game losing streak.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
The stars of the rivalry game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers were Korean players.
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits, and Lee Jung-hoo was named the game's MVP, earning praise for creating what is called a 'Super Korean Day'.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who met again after 27 days, greeted each other warmly and cheered each other on.
Kim Hye-seong got off to a strong start.
Playing second base, Kim showed off his wide defensive range with a spectacular throw.
In the third inning, he hit a single that went towards Lee Jung-hoo and successfully stole a base.
Shohei Ohtani hit an out-of-the-park home run that splashed into the water, a so-called "splash hit," recording a score for Kim Hye-seong.
However, the true star shining in the rivalry game was Lee Jung-hoo.
In the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing 2-1, Lee blasted a triple over the right fielder’s head, driving in two runs and turning the game around.
[Park Yong-taek/KBS Baseball Commentator: "In the first at-bat, he clearly learned about the starting pitcher. The pitch was right over the plate, and the ball went over Teoscar Hernandez's head."]
Lee Jung-hoo also handled a well-hit ball from Ohtani with ease, drawing cheers from the home fans.
[Lee Dong-geun/KBS Baseball Commentator: "Lee Jung-hoo's great defense that erased Shohei Ohtani's long hit was showcased in the top of the fifth inning."]
With two outs in the fifth, Lee added another RBI with an infield single. In the seventh, amid roaring cheers, he skillfully lifted a slow changeup for his third hit of the night.
With three hits and three RBIs, Lee Jung-hoo led the Giants to an 8-7 victory and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I think the good meal we had yesterday (with Kim Hye-seong) helped. We shared great energy and played a great game. I think Kiwoom Heroes fans will be especially happy."]
Kim Hye-seong also hit a double, achieving three hits in four at-bats and recording his first two stolen bases in a single game since entering the big leagues, but he could not stop the Dodgers' from their seven-game losing streak.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- “Super Korean Day” in MLB
-
- 입력 2025-07-13 05:36:21
- 수정2025-07-13 05:36:41
[Anchor]
The stars of the rivalry game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers were Korean players.
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits, and Lee Jung-hoo was named the game's MVP, earning praise for creating what is called a 'Super Korean Day'.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who met again after 27 days, greeted each other warmly and cheered each other on.
Kim Hye-seong got off to a strong start.
Playing second base, Kim showed off his wide defensive range with a spectacular throw.
In the third inning, he hit a single that went towards Lee Jung-hoo and successfully stole a base.
Shohei Ohtani hit an out-of-the-park home run that splashed into the water, a so-called "splash hit," recording a score for Kim Hye-seong.
However, the true star shining in the rivalry game was Lee Jung-hoo.
In the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing 2-1, Lee blasted a triple over the right fielder’s head, driving in two runs and turning the game around.
[Park Yong-taek/KBS Baseball Commentator: "In the first at-bat, he clearly learned about the starting pitcher. The pitch was right over the plate, and the ball went over Teoscar Hernandez's head."]
Lee Jung-hoo also handled a well-hit ball from Ohtani with ease, drawing cheers from the home fans.
[Lee Dong-geun/KBS Baseball Commentator: "Lee Jung-hoo's great defense that erased Shohei Ohtani's long hit was showcased in the top of the fifth inning."]
With two outs in the fifth, Lee added another RBI with an infield single. In the seventh, amid roaring cheers, he skillfully lifted a slow changeup for his third hit of the night.
With three hits and three RBIs, Lee Jung-hoo led the Giants to an 8-7 victory and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I think the good meal we had yesterday (with Kim Hye-seong) helped. We shared great energy and played a great game. I think Kiwoom Heroes fans will be especially happy."]
Kim Hye-seong also hit a double, achieving three hits in four at-bats and recording his first two stolen bases in a single game since entering the big leagues, but he could not stop the Dodgers' from their seven-game losing streak.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
The stars of the rivalry game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers were Korean players.
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits, and Lee Jung-hoo was named the game's MVP, earning praise for creating what is called a 'Super Korean Day'.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who met again after 27 days, greeted each other warmly and cheered each other on.
Kim Hye-seong got off to a strong start.
Playing second base, Kim showed off his wide defensive range with a spectacular throw.
In the third inning, he hit a single that went towards Lee Jung-hoo and successfully stole a base.
Shohei Ohtani hit an out-of-the-park home run that splashed into the water, a so-called "splash hit," recording a score for Kim Hye-seong.
However, the true star shining in the rivalry game was Lee Jung-hoo.
In the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing 2-1, Lee blasted a triple over the right fielder’s head, driving in two runs and turning the game around.
[Park Yong-taek/KBS Baseball Commentator: "In the first at-bat, he clearly learned about the starting pitcher. The pitch was right over the plate, and the ball went over Teoscar Hernandez's head."]
Lee Jung-hoo also handled a well-hit ball from Ohtani with ease, drawing cheers from the home fans.
[Lee Dong-geun/KBS Baseball Commentator: "Lee Jung-hoo's great defense that erased Shohei Ohtani's long hit was showcased in the top of the fifth inning."]
With two outs in the fifth, Lee added another RBI with an infield single. In the seventh, amid roaring cheers, he skillfully lifted a slow changeup for his third hit of the night.
With three hits and three RBIs, Lee Jung-hoo led the Giants to an 8-7 victory and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I think the good meal we had yesterday (with Kim Hye-seong) helped. We shared great energy and played a great game. I think Kiwoom Heroes fans will be especially happy."]
Kim Hye-seong also hit a double, achieving three hits in four at-bats and recording his first two stolen bases in a single game since entering the big leagues, but he could not stop the Dodgers' from their seven-game losing streak.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.