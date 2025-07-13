“Super Korean Day” in MLB

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The stars of the rivalry game between the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers were Korean players.



Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong each recorded three hits, and Lee Jung-hoo was named the game's MVP, earning praise for creating what is called a 'Super Korean Day'.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who met again after 27 days, greeted each other warmly and cheered each other on.



Kim Hye-seong got off to a strong start.



Playing second base, Kim showed off his wide defensive range with a spectacular throw.



In the third inning, he hit a single that went towards Lee Jung-hoo and successfully stole a base.



Shohei Ohtani hit an out-of-the-park home run that splashed into the water, a so-called "splash hit," recording a score for Kim Hye-seong.



However, the true star shining in the rivalry game was Lee Jung-hoo.



In the fourth inning, with the Giants trailing 2-1, Lee blasted a triple over the right fielder’s head, driving in two runs and turning the game around.



[Park Yong-taek/KBS Baseball Commentator: "In the first at-bat, he clearly learned about the starting pitcher. The pitch was right over the plate, and the ball went over Teoscar Hernandez's head."]



Lee Jung-hoo also handled a well-hit ball from Ohtani with ease, drawing cheers from the home fans.



[Lee Dong-geun/KBS Baseball Commentator: "Lee Jung-hoo's great defense that erased Shohei Ohtani's long hit was showcased in the top of the fifth inning."]



With two outs in the fifth, Lee added another RBI with an infield single. In the seventh, amid roaring cheers, he skillfully lifted a slow changeup for his third hit of the night.



With three hits and three RBIs, Lee Jung-hoo led the Giants to an 8-7 victory and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I think the good meal we had yesterday (with Kim Hye-seong) helped. We shared great energy and played a great game. I think Kiwoom Heroes fans will be especially happy."]



Kim Hye-seong also hit a double, achieving three hits in four at-bats and recording his first two stolen bases in a single game since entering the big leagues, but he could not stop the Dodgers' from their seven-game losing streak.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



