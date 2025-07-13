Woo Sang-hyuk tops high jump records
입력 2025.07.13 (05:36)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Korea's high jump star Woo Sang-hyuk won the Monaco Diamond League, extending his winning streak to seven consecutive international victories this season.
After clearing 2.32 meters, Woo Sang-hyuk took a gamble by attempting 2.34 meters and powerfully cleared the bar.
With a high leap and a triumphant roar, Woo Sang-hyuk achieved his personal best this season, which is also tied for the world record, securing his spot for the World Championships in Tokyo.
Starting with the indoor competition in the Czech Republic, Woo Sang-hyuk showcased his peak performance by winning all seven international competitions he entered in this season, including the World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League.
[Woo Sang-hyuk/ Men's High Jump National Team: "I competed in the Monaco Diamond League after a year, and I set a world-leading record. I will continue to challenge myself."]
After clearing 2.32 meters, Woo Sang-hyuk took a gamble by attempting 2.34 meters and powerfully cleared the bar.
With a high leap and a triumphant roar, Woo Sang-hyuk achieved his personal best this season, which is also tied for the world record, securing his spot for the World Championships in Tokyo.
Starting with the indoor competition in the Czech Republic, Woo Sang-hyuk showcased his peak performance by winning all seven international competitions he entered in this season, including the World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League.
[Woo Sang-hyuk/ Men's High Jump National Team: "I competed in the Monaco Diamond League after a year, and I set a world-leading record. I will continue to challenge myself."]
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Woo Sang-hyuk tops high jump records
-
- 입력 2025-07-13 05:36:21
Korea's high jump star Woo Sang-hyuk won the Monaco Diamond League, extending his winning streak to seven consecutive international victories this season.
After clearing 2.32 meters, Woo Sang-hyuk took a gamble by attempting 2.34 meters and powerfully cleared the bar.
With a high leap and a triumphant roar, Woo Sang-hyuk achieved his personal best this season, which is also tied for the world record, securing his spot for the World Championships in Tokyo.
Starting with the indoor competition in the Czech Republic, Woo Sang-hyuk showcased his peak performance by winning all seven international competitions he entered in this season, including the World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League.
[Woo Sang-hyuk/ Men's High Jump National Team: "I competed in the Monaco Diamond League after a year, and I set a world-leading record. I will continue to challenge myself."]
After clearing 2.32 meters, Woo Sang-hyuk took a gamble by attempting 2.34 meters and powerfully cleared the bar.
With a high leap and a triumphant roar, Woo Sang-hyuk achieved his personal best this season, which is also tied for the world record, securing his spot for the World Championships in Tokyo.
Starting with the indoor competition in the Czech Republic, Woo Sang-hyuk showcased his peak performance by winning all seven international competitions he entered in this season, including the World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League.
[Woo Sang-hyuk/ Men's High Jump National Team: "I competed in the Monaco Diamond League after a year, and I set a world-leading record. I will continue to challenge myself."]
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.