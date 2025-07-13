Woo Sang-hyuk tops high jump records

동영상 고정 취소

Korea's high jump star Woo Sang-hyuk won the Monaco Diamond League, extending his winning streak to seven consecutive international victories this season.



After clearing 2.32 meters, Woo Sang-hyuk took a gamble by attempting 2.34 meters and powerfully cleared the bar.



With a high leap and a triumphant roar, Woo Sang-hyuk achieved his personal best this season, which is also tied for the world record, securing his spot for the World Championships in Tokyo.



Starting with the indoor competition in the Czech Republic, Woo Sang-hyuk showcased his peak performance by winning all seven international competitions he entered in this season, including the World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League.



[Woo Sang-hyuk/ Men's High Jump National Team: "I competed in the Monaco Diamond League after a year, and I set a world-leading record. I will continue to challenge myself."]



