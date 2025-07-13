Special envoys for foreign policy

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung will dispatch a special envoy delegation to explain the new government's foreign policy.



The delegation is scheduled to depart in order starting tomorrow (July 14), with visits to the European Union, France, the United Kingdom, and India.



Former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon will lead the EU delegation, former Minister of Justice Kang Gum-sil will head the delegation to France, Democratic Party lawmaker Choo Mi-ae will lead the UK delegation, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will head the delegation to India.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!