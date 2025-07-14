News 9

Yoon's summons attendance uncertain

[Anchor]

The summons date for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as issued by the special investigation team on charges of insurrection, is just one day away.

The former president’s legal team has avoided giving a direct confirmation of his attendance, citing "health reasons."

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports on the current condition of former President Yoon as conveyed by the correctional authorities.

[Report]

The special investigation team has summoned former President Yoon Suk-yeol to appear at 2 PM tomorrow (July 14).

However, as of today (July 13), the day before the investigation, former President Yoon has not confirmed whether he will attend.

His legal team stated that former President Yoon's health is in a very poor condition, and added that since the questioning of the suspect is a voluntary investigation, the decision to attend will ultimately be made by the former president himself.

They also mentioned that due to visitation restrictions over the weekend, they would not be able to confirm his attendance until tomorrow morning.

Since being arrested on the 10th, former President Yoon has not attended any criminal trials or special investigations, citing health concerns.

However, correctional authorities have reportedly assessed that there are no health issues preventing former President Yoon from attending the investigation.

As a result, if he does not respond to the summons tomorrow, there is a high possibility that the special investigation team will proceed with a compulsory summons.

Additionally, in response to claims from former President Yoon's side that he is being denied exercise time in the detention center and is experiencing difficulties purchasing medication, the Ministry of Justice rebutted that external medications have been permitted, and outdoor exercise time and frequency are consistent with that of other inmates.

Meanwhile, the special counsel investigating Kim Keon-hee summoned current and former executives of Welbio Tech, who participated in the 2023 Ukraine Reconstruction Forum with Samboo Construction, to investigate allegations related to Mrs. Kim.

[Gu OO/Former CEO of Welbio Tech: "(What do you think about the allegations that CEO Lee Jong-ho and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee were involved in stock price manipulation?) …."]

The special investigation team has also secured text message records indicating that Jeon Seong-bae, a fortune teller, received requests related to current prosecutors. They are now pursuing additional investigations into how those requests were communicated.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

