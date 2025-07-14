Heavy rain to replace heatwave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Concerns about last week’s heatwave have yet to subside, but this week, worries shift to rain damage.



The sweltering heat is about to change.



Heavy rain is forecast for the Yeongnam and East Coast regions overnight tonight (July 13).



Shin Bang-sil reports.



[Report]



Thick raindrops rolling down the camera lens quickly blur the view, and vehicles kick up splashes of water.



Intense rain clouds are moving into downtown Jeju and pouring heavy rain on ports in Gyeongnam.



The rain that started this morning in Jeju and South Jeolla Province has suddenly intensified to around 30mm per hour and is spreading inland.



Very heavy rain is expected to pour down in the Yeongnam region and along the East Coast overnight.



A tropical depression, which has not reached typhoon status, is moving northward toward the Korean Peninsula, drawing hot tropical moisture that collides with cold air from the north.



In particular, heavy rain of 50 to a maximum of 70mm per hour is expected to concentrate in the Yeongnam region.



[Kong Sang-min / Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "From the night of the 13th to the morning of the 14th, very strong and heavy rain is expected in the Gyeongsang region, where the cold air from the north collides with tropical moisture..."]



By the day after tomorrow (July 15), up to 150mm of rain is expected in the Yeongnam region and up to 120mm in Gangwon Yeongdong.



Concerns are rising about rain damage, including flooding of small rivers, inundation, and landslides.



As the rain falls, the nationwide heatwave warning that had been in effect since the 27th of last month has been lifted after 17 days.



The Meteorological Administration predicts that hot and humid air will continue moving northward from the south of the Korean Peninsula, leading to repeated heatwaves and heavy rain.



KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



