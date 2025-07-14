Korea's climate becoming subtropical

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have been many instances lately where people are caught off guard by sudden downpours following bright, sunny weather.



It raises questions about whether these are squalls typical of Southeast Asia or if our country has also become a subtropical climate.



Reporter Lee Se-heum has investigated the reality, underlying causes, and climate outlook for the Korean Peninsula.



[Report]



Dark clouds gather in a once-clear sky, followed by a sudden downpour that retreats just as quickly.



This is a type of shower similar to a squall, which typically occurs due to convection in tropical or subtropical regions.



So how far has the climate of the Korean Peninsula, which is gradually becoming subtropical, progressed?



This is a report released by the Korea Meteorological Administration and the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences in 2020, analyzing changes over the past 109 years.



It found that the average temperature has risen by about 1.6 degrees.



At the request of KBS, the Meteorological Administration extended the analysis period to 113 years, revealing a temperature increase of 1.8 degrees.



Just by including the most recent four years of data, the increase rose by 0.2 degrees.



The temperature rise over the past decade has increased sharply, at five times the rate of the entire period.



[Lim Bo-young/Official, Climate Change Monitoring Division, Korea Meteorological Administration: "What is more notable is that there has been a more rapid accelerating trend since the 2020s…."]



This indicates that the pace of subtropicalization is accelerating.



Earlier forecasts suggested that more than half of our country would change to a subtropical climate by the end of this century, but this could expand further.



[Choi Da-som/Official, Climate Crisis Cooperation Team, Korea Meteorological Administration: "Regions where the monthly average temperature exceeds 10 degrees for more than eight months are classified as subtropical climates. So, if the current trend continues, there is a possibility that areas classified as subtropical climates will also expand."]



Concerns are growing, especially as international conflicts of interest have hindered progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is key to preventing further subtropicalization.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



