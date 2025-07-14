N. Koreans struggling in heatwave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If we are experiencing this kind of heat, the residents of North Korea living under the same sky are likely no different.



While their efforts to escape the heat may seem similar at first glance, there are crucial differences when you look deeper.



Kim Gi-hwa reports.



[Report]



Under the blazing sun, a man unable to withstand the heat splashes himself with water from a fountain.



People use umbrellas to block the sun….



They fan themselves continuously to chase away the heat and gulp down cold drinks.



Some are also seen using handheld fans.



With temperatures reaching a high of 37°C, this is the scene in North Korea, now gripped by an early summer heatwave.



[Dokgo Hyuk-cheol/Director of the North Korea Meteorological Administration/Chosun Central TV: "The temperature is more than 3℃ higher than the average, and the nationwide average maximum temperature has recorded 33.3℃, the highest so far this summer...."]



Due to the unprecedented heat, North Korean TV has been airing daily updates on how to cope with the heatwave.



In particular, it emphasizes preventing heat-related illnesses like heatstroke.



[Chosun Central TV: "When going out, you should wear a hat, use an umbrella, and sunglasses, and ensure adequate hydration."]



However, due to chronic power shortages, air conditioning is only installed in hotels where foreign tourists stay, and in government buildings where party officials work.



Most residents have to rely solely on fans, and even those cannot be used all day.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University The Institute for Far Eastern Studies: ""Electricity isn’t supplied 24 hours a day. It’s available only for short periods, and in fact, the usage time of fans varies significantly depending on wealth and regional disparities..."]



As a result, some better-off residents have installed Chinese-made solar panels to power their fans.



With the surge in electricity demand due to the heatwave, it appears North Korean authorities may tighten power control even further for the time being.



KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



