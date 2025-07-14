Busan fire kills mother and son

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have been a series of fire incidents during this hot summer.



Tragedy struck again in Busan, just days after a fire claimed the lives of two young sisters.



This time, a fire broke out in an old apartment lacking a sprinkler system, resulting in the deaths of a mother and her son.



Oh Jeong-hyun reports.



[Report]



Gray smoke continuously billows out of an apartment window.



A man inside is rescued by firefighters who climbed up a ladder.



At around 12:20 PM today (July 13), a fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment in Buk-gu, Busan, killing an elderly mother in her 80s and her son in his 50s. Their younger son was seriously injured.



[Park Jong-cheon/Fire Witness: "The person trapped inside kept shouting for help, but later, as the smoke grew too thick, he suddenly collapsed..."]



The apartment was reportedly not subject to mandatory sprinkler installation when it was built in 2006.



A quiet street on a weekend morning...



Suddenly, a taxi comes crashing through with a loud bang.



This morning in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, a taxi veered onto the sidewalk, crashed through a guardrail, and fell 5 meters below.



[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "The taxi hit our car and then fell. The guardrail was completely destroyed, and our car was damaged too. I was shocked when I saw the dashcam footage."]



The taxi driver in his 70s and a passenger were injured. The driver reportedly claims the accident was caused by sudden acceleration.



A man in his 30s has been arrested for fatally stabbing his parents and brother.



The court issued a detention warrant for Mr. A, who is facing charges of murder of a family member, citing concerns over potential flight risk.



["(Why did you kill your parents?) ...."]



Mr. A was urgently arrested on the 10th for allegedly stabbing three people, including his parents and brother, in a single-family home in Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province.



During police questioning, Mr. A reportedly stated he acted out of rage due to his brother's excessive scolding.



This is KBS News, Oh Jeong-hyun.



