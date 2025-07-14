Busan fire kills mother and son
[Anchor]
There have been a series of fire incidents during this hot summer.
Tragedy struck again in Busan, just days after a fire claimed the lives of two young sisters.
This time, a fire broke out in an old apartment lacking a sprinkler system, resulting in the deaths of a mother and her son.
Oh Jeong-hyun reports.
[Report]
Gray smoke continuously billows out of an apartment window.
A man inside is rescued by firefighters who climbed up a ladder.
At around 12:20 PM today (July 13), a fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment in Buk-gu, Busan, killing an elderly mother in her 80s and her son in his 50s. Their younger son was seriously injured.
[Park Jong-cheon/Fire Witness: "The person trapped inside kept shouting for help, but later, as the smoke grew too thick, he suddenly collapsed..."]
The apartment was reportedly not subject to mandatory sprinkler installation when it was built in 2006.
A quiet street on a weekend morning...
Suddenly, a taxi comes crashing through with a loud bang.
This morning in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, a taxi veered onto the sidewalk, crashed through a guardrail, and fell 5 meters below.
[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "The taxi hit our car and then fell. The guardrail was completely destroyed, and our car was damaged too. I was shocked when I saw the dashcam footage."]
The taxi driver in his 70s and a passenger were injured. The driver reportedly claims the accident was caused by sudden acceleration.
A man in his 30s has been arrested for fatally stabbing his parents and brother.
The court issued a detention warrant for Mr. A, who is facing charges of murder of a family member, citing concerns over potential flight risk.
["(Why did you kill your parents?) ...."]
Mr. A was urgently arrested on the 10th for allegedly stabbing three people, including his parents and brother, in a single-family home in Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province.
During police questioning, Mr. A reportedly stated he acted out of rage due to his brother's excessive scolding.
This is KBS News, Oh Jeong-hyun.
