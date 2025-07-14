OPCON bargaining rumors refuted

동영상 고정 취소

The Presidential Office has dismissed claims that the issue of returning wartime operational control could be used as a bargaining chip in tariff negotiations with the United States.



National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac said that no unit has initiated relevant discussions, and added that it is not a negotiation card, nor should it be used as one.



He further explained that the return of wartime operational control is a long-term issue between South Korea and the United States, and emphasized that this government is not at a stage where new discussions are taking place.



