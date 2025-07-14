News 9

PPP divided over party reform

입력 2025.07.14 (00:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We now turn to news from the People Power Party.

Today (July 13), Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook outlined eight major incidents that have damaged the party, effectively signaling targets for personnel renewal.

Although she did not name anyone directly, her remarks left room for inference.

The party leadership expressed their displeasure openly.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

Yoon Hee-sook, Chair of the People Power Party’s Innovation Committee, has outlined the scope and direction for party reform and personnel renewal.

She cited eight incidents that caused “despair and shame” among party members, including the presidential election defeat, attempts to replace the party’s candidate, reversals on candidate unification, protests in front of the presidential residence, and demanded public apologies from those involved.

[Yoon Hee-sook/People Power Party's Innovation Committee Chair: "I think it is important for our party to reflect on the situation we are in, and for those responsible to offer sincere apologies and start anew…"]

Although she did not mention names, her comments clearly pointed to former leadership figures and past presidential candidates. She emphasized that those who believe there is no need to apologize or reflect should leave the party.

[Yoon Hee-sook/People Power Party's Innovation Committee Chair: "'They are supressing the party so that they cannot even raise their heads in the 'sea of impeachment.' I believe these individuals are top priority for personnel renewal."]

Chairperson Yoon also announced plans to push for the introduction of a 'party member recall system' to institutionalize personnel renewal.

However, the current party leadership rejected the idea of enforced personnel changes.

Emergency Committee Chair Song Eon-seog stated that before any reform, the party should first conduct a proper review of past failures, such as compiling a white paper on the presidential election, and that, at present, there is a lack of justification and necessity for personnel renewal.

[Song Eon-seog/Emergency Committee Chair and Floor Leader of the People Power Party/KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live': "If we approach it by trying to push out specific factions, we will inevitably face defeat. We need to think of it as working together…"]

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo also criticized the proposal for a single leadership system led by the party leader as going against internal democracy. Internal tensions within the People Power Party over innovation and reform continue to escalate.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP divided over party reform
    • 입력 2025-07-14 00:47:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

We now turn to news from the People Power Party.

Today (July 13), Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook outlined eight major incidents that have damaged the party, effectively signaling targets for personnel renewal.

Although she did not name anyone directly, her remarks left room for inference.

The party leadership expressed their displeasure openly.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

Yoon Hee-sook, Chair of the People Power Party’s Innovation Committee, has outlined the scope and direction for party reform and personnel renewal.

She cited eight incidents that caused “despair and shame” among party members, including the presidential election defeat, attempts to replace the party’s candidate, reversals on candidate unification, protests in front of the presidential residence, and demanded public apologies from those involved.

[Yoon Hee-sook/People Power Party's Innovation Committee Chair: "I think it is important for our party to reflect on the situation we are in, and for those responsible to offer sincere apologies and start anew…"]

Although she did not mention names, her comments clearly pointed to former leadership figures and past presidential candidates. She emphasized that those who believe there is no need to apologize or reflect should leave the party.

[Yoon Hee-sook/People Power Party's Innovation Committee Chair: "'They are supressing the party so that they cannot even raise their heads in the 'sea of impeachment.' I believe these individuals are top priority for personnel renewal."]

Chairperson Yoon also announced plans to push for the introduction of a 'party member recall system' to institutionalize personnel renewal.

However, the current party leadership rejected the idea of enforced personnel changes.

Emergency Committee Chair Song Eon-seog stated that before any reform, the party should first conduct a proper review of past failures, such as compiling a white paper on the presidential election, and that, at present, there is a lack of justification and necessity for personnel renewal.

[Song Eon-seog/Emergency Committee Chair and Floor Leader of the People Power Party/KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live': "If we approach it by trying to push out specific factions, we will inevitably face defeat. We need to think of it as working together…"]

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo also criticized the proposal for a single leadership system led by the party leader as going against internal democracy. Internal tensions within the People Power Party over innovation and reform continue to escalate.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 차관급 인선…법제처장 조원철·<br>병무청장 홍소영

이 대통령, 차관급 인선…법제처장 조원철·병무청장 홍소영
인사청문 슈퍼위크 돌입…<br>“악의적 신상털기”·“송곳 검증”

인사청문 슈퍼위크 돌입…“악의적 신상털기”·“송곳 검증”
윤 출석 오늘도 불투명…법무부 “처우 문제 없어”

윤 출석 오늘도 불투명…법무부 “처우 문제 없어”
폭염 물러가니 폭우…내일까지 남부 최대 150mm

폭염 물러가니 폭우…내일까지 남부 최대 150mm
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.