PPP divided over party reform

We now turn to news from the People Power Party.



Today (July 13), Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook outlined eight major incidents that have damaged the party, effectively signaling targets for personnel renewal.



Although she did not name anyone directly, her remarks left room for inference.



The party leadership expressed their displeasure openly.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



Yoon Hee-sook, Chair of the People Power Party’s Innovation Committee, has outlined the scope and direction for party reform and personnel renewal.



She cited eight incidents that caused “despair and shame” among party members, including the presidential election defeat, attempts to replace the party’s candidate, reversals on candidate unification, protests in front of the presidential residence, and demanded public apologies from those involved.



[Yoon Hee-sook/People Power Party's Innovation Committee Chair: "I think it is important for our party to reflect on the situation we are in, and for those responsible to offer sincere apologies and start anew…"]



Although she did not mention names, her comments clearly pointed to former leadership figures and past presidential candidates. She emphasized that those who believe there is no need to apologize or reflect should leave the party.



[Yoon Hee-sook/People Power Party's Innovation Committee Chair: "'They are supressing the party so that they cannot even raise their heads in the 'sea of impeachment.' I believe these individuals are top priority for personnel renewal."]



Chairperson Yoon also announced plans to push for the introduction of a 'party member recall system' to institutionalize personnel renewal.



However, the current party leadership rejected the idea of enforced personnel changes.



Emergency Committee Chair Song Eon-seog stated that before any reform, the party should first conduct a proper review of past failures, such as compiling a white paper on the presidential election, and that, at present, there is a lack of justification and necessity for personnel renewal.



[Song Eon-seog/Emergency Committee Chair and Floor Leader of the People Power Party/KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live': "If we approach it by trying to push out specific factions, we will inevitably face defeat. We need to think of it as working together…"]



Representative Ahn Cheol-soo also criticized the proposal for a single leadership system led by the party leader as going against internal democracy. Internal tensions within the People Power Party over innovation and reform continue to escalate.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



