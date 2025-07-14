Students bridge Korea-Japan relations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Korea and Japan, two countries that are both close and distant, are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations this year.



Despite historical conflicts, the two countries have responded together to shifting international dynamics. Now, we will take a look into a meaningful exchange between the two nations.



In the center are elementary school students.



This is Tokyo's Hwang Jin-woo reporting.



[Report]



Children at an elementary school in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, greet each other warmly in Korean.



[“Hello!”]



These fourth-grade students have been regularly participating in online exchange classes this year with Gimpo Hyangsang Elementary School in Korea.



Using simple English, they share their interests and introduce their schools and hometowns.



[“This is Koshigaya handmade rice crackers. They are very delicious.”]



Korea was a country they previously knew only vaguely, but conversations with their peers has deepened their understanding of each other, leaving a good impression.



[Ujiie Yuna/Fourth grader at Ushijima Elementary School: “Korean kids are very kind. I was really happy when they said my belongings were cute.”]



Although they are still young, they are aware of the historical conflicts between Korea and Japan.



That makes them even more determined to build friendships with their Korean friends.



[Kudo Nanako/Fourth grader at Ushijima Elementary School: “The principal said that seeing us get along well with Korean kids makes her hope that adults will do the same.”]



The online exchange classes between the two schools were established with the shared intention of pursuing future-oriented education to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Korea and Japan.



[Kagayama Noriyuki/Principal of Ushijima Elementary School: “I strongly believe that it would be nice for neighboring countries to get along well and maintain friendly relations.”]



A correct understanding of historical issues, and a future-oriented Korea-Japan relationship, begins with mutual interest and understanding.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



