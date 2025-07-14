News 9

Korean basketball beats Japan again

[Anchor]

The rejuvenated men's basketball team fiercely defeated Japan once again, like hungry wolves.

With the fighting spirit of overseas player Lee Hyun-jung and the support of captain Kim Jong-kyu, they showcased an unprecedented performance, not seen in recent times.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the details.

[Report]

The dramatically improved performance began with overseas player Lee Hyun-jung.

His ability to break through the opponent's defense and his attacking style, as if every spot on the court was a three-point shooting position, left Japan bewildered.

What stood out even more was Lee Hyun-jung's unique passion that heated the hearts of the viewers.

He actively participated in rebounds, scoring, and fast breaks, raising the energy level of his teammates.

[Son Dae-beom: "Lee Hyun-jung's level of immersion is contagious to other players."]

[Jo Sung-min: "Lee Hyun-jung is truly passionate about basketball!"]

By the end of the first half, Lee Hyun-jung had already recorded a 'double-double' with 19 points and 10 rebounds, showcasing what is called his 'showtime.'
In the second half, domestic players took charge.

Following Yang Jun-seok, who scored despite getting tangled up, captain Kim Jong-kyu electrified the entire arena with a powerful two-handed dunk.

The team, led by KBL MVP Ahn Young-jun's step-back three-pointer, widened the gap to 30 points at one point in the fourth quarter, finishing the evaluation series against Japan with two consecutive victories.

[Lee Hyun-jung/Basketball National Team: "Running like this while receiving so much support from fans made me feel proud to be a citizen of South Korea."]

With two consecutive wins against Japan, the basketball team has secured both substance and results, and they are gearing up for the upcoming evaluation matches against Qatar on the 18th and 20th to accelerate the generational change and preparation for the Asia Cup.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.

