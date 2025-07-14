MLB's Kim vs. Lee continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong faced off in a major league match between Koreans.



Yesterday, Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco was smiling, but today, Kim Hye-seong of the Dodgers is the one smiling.



Kim Hye-seong led the Dodgers to break their seven-game losing streak with a valuable timely hit.



Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the story.



[Report]



The big league showdown between close friends Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong continues.



On the first day, both players had three hits and performed brilliantly, but Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco smiled brightly as he not only contributed to his team's victory but also won the game MVP.



However, in the second matchup, Kim Hye-seong of the Dodgers succeeded in avenging his earlier performance.



After striking out in his first two at-bats, Kim Hye-seong came to bat in the sixth inning with two outs and runners on first and second, with the Dodgers leading 1-0.



This time, he did not miss the opportunity and delivered a clean, timely hit to left-center, bringing the runner from second base home.



Kim Hye-seong then attempted to reach second base but was unfortunately thrown out.



With Kim Hye-seong's valuable insurance hit in a one-run game, the Dodgers won 2-1, breaking their seven-game losing streak.



Yesterday's home run hitter, Ohtani, started as a pitcher today.



In his fifth start of the season, Ohtani pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four batters and contributing to the Dodgers' escape from their losing streak.



Lee Jung-hoo managed to draw a walk against pitcher Ohtani but did not add any hits in his subsequent at-bats.



After splitting victories, it will be interesting to see who will smile in their third matchup, Kim Hye-seong or Lee Jung-hoo.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



