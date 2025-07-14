MLB's Kim vs. Lee continues
[Anchor]
Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong faced off in a major league match between Koreans.
Yesterday, Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco was smiling, but today, Kim Hye-seong of the Dodgers is the one smiling.
Kim Hye-seong led the Dodgers to break their seven-game losing streak with a valuable timely hit.
Reporter Lee Seong-hoon has the story.
[Report]
The big league showdown between close friends Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong continues.
On the first day, both players had three hits and performed brilliantly, but Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco smiled brightly as he not only contributed to his team's victory but also won the game MVP.
However, in the second matchup, Kim Hye-seong of the Dodgers succeeded in avenging his earlier performance.
After striking out in his first two at-bats, Kim Hye-seong came to bat in the sixth inning with two outs and runners on first and second, with the Dodgers leading 1-0.
This time, he did not miss the opportunity and delivered a clean, timely hit to left-center, bringing the runner from second base home.
Kim Hye-seong then attempted to reach second base but was unfortunately thrown out.
With Kim Hye-seong's valuable insurance hit in a one-run game, the Dodgers won 2-1, breaking their seven-game losing streak.
Yesterday's home run hitter, Ohtani, started as a pitcher today.
In his fifth start of the season, Ohtani pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four batters and contributing to the Dodgers' escape from their losing streak.
Lee Jung-hoo managed to draw a walk against pitcher Ohtani but did not add any hits in his subsequent at-bats.
After splitting victories, it will be interesting to see who will smile in their third matchup, Kim Hye-seong or Lee Jung-hoo.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
이성훈 기자 tristan@kbs.co.kr
