Bang clinches High1 Resort victory
[Anchor]
Long hitter Bang Sin-sil secured a comeback victory at the KLPGA Tour High1 Resort Women’s Open, marking her second win of the season.
[Report]
On the 15th hole, long hitter Bang Sin-sil creates a birdie opportunity with a powerful wedge shot that spun back.
With the clutch birdie, Bang Sin-sil moved into a tie for the lead.
Riding that momentum, she added another birdie on the 17th hole with a perfectly measured iron shot.
Her adjustment of lowering the iron loft angle by 1 degree since the previous tournament has proved to be effective.
Bang Sin-sil clinched her second victory of the season, finishing three strokes ahead of Kim Min-ju and bringing her career total to four wins.
[Anchor]
