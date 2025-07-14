Bang clinches High1 Resort victory

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Long hitter Bang Sin-sil secured a comeback victory at the KLPGA Tour High1 Resort Women’s Open, marking her second win of the season.



[Report]



On the 15th hole, long hitter Bang Sin-sil creates a birdie opportunity with a powerful wedge shot that spun back.



With the clutch birdie, Bang Sin-sil moved into a tie for the lead.



Riding that momentum, she added another birdie on the 17th hole with a perfectly measured iron shot.



Her adjustment of lowering the iron loft angle by 1 degree since the previous tournament has proved to be effective.



Bang Sin-sil clinched her second victory of the season, finishing three strokes ahead of Kim Min-ju and bringing her career total to four wins.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!