News 9

Jeong's 3rd Superrace Night victory

입력 2025.07.14 (04:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the Superrace Championship, the largest motorsports festival in the country, Jeong Eui-cheol claimed his first victory of the season by taking the top spot in the night race.

[Report]

The night race, which heat up the midsummer night, saw fierce competition, leading to multiple vehicle collisions from the very first lap.

Last round’s winner and pole position holder, Lee Chang-wook, withdrew due to vehicle issues, while 38-year-old veteran driver Jeong Eui-cheol surged to the front.

Jeong Eui-cheol has now secured the top spot in the night race for the third time in his career, becoming the all-time leader in night race victories.

A celebratory performance by a popular singer made the evening an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeong's 3rd Superrace Night victory
    • 입력 2025-07-14 04:10:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the Superrace Championship, the largest motorsports festival in the country, Jeong Eui-cheol claimed his first victory of the season by taking the top spot in the night race.

[Report]

The night race, which heat up the midsummer night, saw fierce competition, leading to multiple vehicle collisions from the very first lap.

Last round’s winner and pole position holder, Lee Chang-wook, withdrew due to vehicle issues, while 38-year-old veteran driver Jeong Eui-cheol surged to the front.

Jeong Eui-cheol has now secured the top spot in the night race for the third time in his career, becoming the all-time leader in night race victories.

A celebratory performance by a popular singer made the evening an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 차관급 인선…법제처장 조원철·<br>병무청장 홍소영

이 대통령, 차관급 인선…법제처장 조원철·병무청장 홍소영
인사청문 슈퍼위크 돌입…<br>“악의적 신상털기”·“송곳 검증”

인사청문 슈퍼위크 돌입…“악의적 신상털기”·“송곳 검증”
윤 출석 오늘도 불투명…법무부 “처우 문제 없어”

윤 출석 오늘도 불투명…법무부 “처우 문제 없어”
폭염 물러가니 폭우…내일까지 남부 최대 150mm

폭염 물러가니 폭우…내일까지 남부 최대 150mm
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.