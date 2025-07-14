Jeong's 3rd Superrace Night victory
입력 2025.07.14 (04:10)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
In the Superrace Championship, the largest motorsports festival in the country, Jeong Eui-cheol claimed his first victory of the season by taking the top spot in the night race.
[Report]
The night race, which heat up the midsummer night, saw fierce competition, leading to multiple vehicle collisions from the very first lap.
Last round’s winner and pole position holder, Lee Chang-wook, withdrew due to vehicle issues, while 38-year-old veteran driver Jeong Eui-cheol surged to the front.
Jeong Eui-cheol has now secured the top spot in the night race for the third time in his career, becoming the all-time leader in night race victories.
A celebratory performance by a popular singer made the evening an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans.
In the Superrace Championship, the largest motorsports festival in the country, Jeong Eui-cheol claimed his first victory of the season by taking the top spot in the night race.
[Report]
The night race, which heat up the midsummer night, saw fierce competition, leading to multiple vehicle collisions from the very first lap.
Last round’s winner and pole position holder, Lee Chang-wook, withdrew due to vehicle issues, while 38-year-old veteran driver Jeong Eui-cheol surged to the front.
Jeong Eui-cheol has now secured the top spot in the night race for the third time in his career, becoming the all-time leader in night race victories.
A celebratory performance by a popular singer made the evening an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Jeong's 3rd Superrace Night victory
-
- 입력 2025-07-14 04:10:07
[Anchor]
In the Superrace Championship, the largest motorsports festival in the country, Jeong Eui-cheol claimed his first victory of the season by taking the top spot in the night race.
[Report]
The night race, which heat up the midsummer night, saw fierce competition, leading to multiple vehicle collisions from the very first lap.
Last round’s winner and pole position holder, Lee Chang-wook, withdrew due to vehicle issues, while 38-year-old veteran driver Jeong Eui-cheol surged to the front.
Jeong Eui-cheol has now secured the top spot in the night race for the third time in his career, becoming the all-time leader in night race victories.
A celebratory performance by a popular singer made the evening an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans.
In the Superrace Championship, the largest motorsports festival in the country, Jeong Eui-cheol claimed his first victory of the season by taking the top spot in the night race.
[Report]
The night race, which heat up the midsummer night, saw fierce competition, leading to multiple vehicle collisions from the very first lap.
Last round’s winner and pole position holder, Lee Chang-wook, withdrew due to vehicle issues, while 38-year-old veteran driver Jeong Eui-cheol surged to the front.
Jeong Eui-cheol has now secured the top spot in the night race for the third time in his career, becoming the all-time leader in night race victories.
A celebratory performance by a popular singer made the evening an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.