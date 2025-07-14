Jeong's 3rd Superrace Night victory

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Superrace Championship, the largest motorsports festival in the country, Jeong Eui-cheol claimed his first victory of the season by taking the top spot in the night race.



[Report]



The night race, which heat up the midsummer night, saw fierce competition, leading to multiple vehicle collisions from the very first lap.



Last round’s winner and pole position holder, Lee Chang-wook, withdrew due to vehicle issues, while 38-year-old veteran driver Jeong Eui-cheol surged to the front.



Jeong Eui-cheol has now secured the top spot in the night race for the third time in his career, becoming the all-time leader in night race victories.



A celebratory performance by a popular singer made the evening an unforgettable experience for motorsports fans.



