[News Today] Ministerial confirmation hearings begin

입력 2025-07-14 15:54:13 수정 2025-07-14 15:55:16 News Today





[LEAD]

Confirmation hearings for President Lee Jae-myung's first Cabinet nominees kick off this week.Today alone, four nominees faced questioning. With a series of questioning scheduled throughout the week, the opposition has vowed sharp scrutiny. They're particularly targeting certain nominees over a string of allegations. The ruling party, meanwhile, is pushing back, accusing the opposition of trying to undermine the new administration from the start.



[REPORT]

Confirmation hearings for President Lee Jae Myung's ministerial picks began Monday.



Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for gender equality and family minister, Chung Dong-young, the unification minister nominee and two other nominees were in the hot seat.



The People Power Party pledged to place the nominees under the microscope, saying that more than half of them should be disqualified.



The main opposition called for the voluntary resignation of Kang Sun-woo, Lee Jin-sook and Jung Eun-kyeong, as Kang is embroiled in a staff bullying issue while Lee faces plagiarism allegations and Jung is suspected of investing in COVID 19-related stocks.



Song Eon-seog / PPP interim chief (July 13, KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live')

The allegations against the nominees involve actions that ordinary people find unacceptable.



The PPP criticized the ruling party and minister nominees for being uncooperative with verifications at the hearings.



Kwak Kyu-taek / Senior spokesperson, PPP

They are refusing to present materials, put up witnesses while keeping mum on questions.



This is the beginning of strategy to paralyze confirmation hearings.



The Democratic Party plans to launch a full-scale defense for the nominees and ensure that not a single nominee is disqualified.



It labeled the PPP's offensive as a tactic to drag down the new administration.



Mun Geum-ju / Floor spokesperson, DP

This is nothing more than malicious personal attack and defamation.



But inside the ruling party, there are voices against pushing ahead with the nominees unilaterally if they are found to be unacceptable from the people's viewpoint.



Jin Sung-joon / DP Policy Committee (July 13, KBS ‘Sunday Diagnosis Live’)

After listening to them, we may need to reconsider their nominations if their explanations are unacceptable.



But DP officials brushed off any possibility of nomination withdrawals, saying that no significant problems have been found compared to personnel selections during the previous administration and that the discussions were just based on principles.