[News Today] PPP feud over innovation escalates

입력 2025.07.14 (15:54)

[LEAD]
The push for reform inside the People Power Party is now fueling a deepening internal rift. Innovation Committee chair Yun Hee-suk has drawn a line, calling out past missteps, demanding public apologies, and urging sweeping personnel changes. But the party leadership isn't on board, warning that forced reshuffles could do more harm than good.

[REPORT]
People Power Party Innovation Committee chief Yun Hee-suk has announced the scope and targets of the party reform.

She pointed out eight cases that caused shame and despair among the party members.

Those include the presidential election defeat, the attempt to replace the presidential candidate, the reversal in stance on presidential candidacy merger, and a rally staged in front of the presidential residence.

She also demanded that those responsible apologize.

Yun Hee-suk / Head, PPP Innovation Committee
It's important that they think about the party's predicament, apologize clearly and make a fresh start.

Although she did not mention anyone by name, her remarks seem to be targeted at the former leadership and presidential candidate.

She added that those who believe that no apologies or remorse are needed must leave the party.

Yun Hee-suk / Head, PPP Innovation Committee
They are pushing the party deeper into impeachment. I believe they are the primary targets of reform.

Yun also vowed to push for introducing a party member recall system to institutionalize personnel reshuffles.

However, the party leadership once again expressed opposition to what they called a coercive personnel reshuffle.

PPP emergency committee head Song Eon-seog says the priority should be on identifying mistakes and holding those responsible to account by writing a white paper on the presidential election, adding there isn’t enough justification for a reshuffle.

Song Eon-seog / PPP interim chief (July 13, KBS 'Sunday Diagnosis Live')
If we try to push certain factions out, we will suffer a defeat. We should be in this together.

The feud within the PPP over innovation is escalating further.

