[News Today] Med students announce return to school

A turning point in the months-long standoff... Seventeen months after walking out in protest over med school admissions hikes, medical students say they're ready to return. Trainee doctors are also weighing a comeback, but with missed classes and fairness at stake, challenges remain.



A medical students group declared that all medical students will return to school to normalize medical education.



They announced a joint statement with the heads of the National Assembly's education and welfare committees.



The announcement came about 17 months after the students walked out of class in protest of admissions quota hike.



Kim Young-ho / Chair, Education Committee

The KMSA will work to normalize school education and the system by trusting the parliament and the gov't and returning all medical students to school.



The Ministry of Education stated that they're welcoming back the students but reminded that more discussions are needed on when and how the students should return.



A group of medical college professors said they would warmly welcome the students returning to class after a long wait.



But it isn't that simple to come back to school after a 17-month absence.



First, there aren't clear measures to make up for the learning gap.



Some 8,000 students in forty medical colleges nationwide are to be held back.



The Education Ministry is sticking to the principle that those flunking will not be rescued...



This is to ensure fairness for the medical students who had already gone back to school or the students of other majors.



The Korean Medical Student Association said they don't want any special treatment but tossed the ball over to the government and the colleges.



Lee Sun-woo / Chief, KMSA emergency committee (July 12)

I believe cooperation from several groups should come before returning to medical school.



The Korean Intern Resident Association with a new leadership willing to negotiate held a closed meeting at the National Assembly Monday to discuss ways for medical students to return to school.