[News Today] S. Korea’s 17th UNESCO Heritage Site
입력 2025.07.14 (15:54) 수정 2025.07.14 (15:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
South Korea's Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream, featuring detailed whale hunts and prehistoric life, have been named a UNESCO World Heritage site. This is the nation's 17th cultural listing.
[REPORT]
A tall rock towers over a meandering stream.
It is covered in carvings depicting tigers, wild boars and other animals as well as hunting scenes.
There are as many as 312 of them.
The carvings include the world's oldest and unique whaling scenes.
Prof. Jeon Ho-tae / University of Ulsan
It's very elaborate and detailed like a carefully planned masterpiece created by an artist.
It's very special.
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the petroglyphs as world heritage.
It said, "The realistic depictions, drawn with remarkable observational skill and distinctive composition, reflect the artistic sensibility of the people who lived on the Korean Peninsula."
The committee especially highly lauded the images depicting whales as "masterpieces created through the creativity of prehistoric people."
Choi Eung-chon / Administrator, Korea Heritage Service
It's the recognition of value of the petroglyphs as proof of cultural development in southeastern coastal areas of the Korean Peninsula.
However, UNESCO recommended that the Korean authorities inform the World Heritage Center of the progress of the Sayeon Dam works due to controversy over inundation and major development plans that may affect the petroglyphs.
South Korea has many World Heritage sites including Seokguram Grotto, the Jongmyo Shrine and the Gaya Tumuli.
The prehistoric petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream became the 17th site to join the list.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] S. Korea’s 17th UNESCO Heritage Site
-
- 입력 2025-07-14 15:54:47
- 수정2025-07-14 15:56:01
[LEAD]
South Korea's Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream, featuring detailed whale hunts and prehistoric life, have been named a UNESCO World Heritage site. This is the nation's 17th cultural listing.
[REPORT]
A tall rock towers over a meandering stream.
It is covered in carvings depicting tigers, wild boars and other animals as well as hunting scenes.
There are as many as 312 of them.
The carvings include the world's oldest and unique whaling scenes.
Prof. Jeon Ho-tae / University of Ulsan
It's very elaborate and detailed like a carefully planned masterpiece created by an artist.
It's very special.
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the petroglyphs as world heritage.
It said, "The realistic depictions, drawn with remarkable observational skill and distinctive composition, reflect the artistic sensibility of the people who lived on the Korean Peninsula."
The committee especially highly lauded the images depicting whales as "masterpieces created through the creativity of prehistoric people."
Choi Eung-chon / Administrator, Korea Heritage Service
It's the recognition of value of the petroglyphs as proof of cultural development in southeastern coastal areas of the Korean Peninsula.
However, UNESCO recommended that the Korean authorities inform the World Heritage Center of the progress of the Sayeon Dam works due to controversy over inundation and major development plans that may affect the petroglyphs.
South Korea has many World Heritage sites including Seokguram Grotto, the Jongmyo Shrine and the Gaya Tumuli.
The prehistoric petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream became the 17th site to join the list.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.