[News Today] S. Korea’s 17th UNESCO Heritage Site

South Korea's Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream, featuring detailed whale hunts and prehistoric life, have been named a UNESCO World Heritage site. This is the nation's 17th cultural listing.



A tall rock towers over a meandering stream.



It is covered in carvings depicting tigers, wild boars and other animals as well as hunting scenes.



There are as many as 312 of them.



The carvings include the world's oldest and unique whaling scenes.



Prof. Jeon Ho-tae / University of Ulsan

It's very elaborate and detailed like a carefully planned masterpiece created by an artist.

It's very special.



The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the petroglyphs as world heritage.



It said, "The realistic depictions, drawn with remarkable observational skill and distinctive composition, reflect the artistic sensibility of the people who lived on the Korean Peninsula."



The committee especially highly lauded the images depicting whales as "masterpieces created through the creativity of prehistoric people."



Choi Eung-chon / Administrator, Korea Heritage Service

It's the recognition of value of the petroglyphs as proof of cultural development in southeastern coastal areas of the Korean Peninsula.



However, UNESCO recommended that the Korean authorities inform the World Heritage Center of the progress of the Sayeon Dam works due to controversy over inundation and major development plans that may affect the petroglyphs.



South Korea has many World Heritage sites including Seokguram Grotto, the Jongmyo Shrine and the Gaya Tumuli.



The prehistoric petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream became the 17th site to join the list.