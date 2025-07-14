[News Today] Cooling off at the lakefront
[LEAD]
If you're looking to cool off without heading to the coast in South Korea, this might be the perfect place. At Chuncheon's Uiam Lake, swimming and diving are making this inland destination a go-to summer escape.
[REPORT]
This imposing climbing wall stands 8 meters tall.
Rock climbers head toward the top cautiously.
When they finally reach the apex, they throw themselves into the air.
The thrill of diving into the lake drives away the summer heat.
Koo Hwan-mo / Seoul resident
It always feels great to make it to the top. It's fun to sweat it out and dive into the cool water.
Many foreign visitors find it unique and fun to enjoy both rock climbing and swimming.
Antonio Romano / From New York
I'm not used to such hot and humid weather. It's fun and cooling to climb the wall and then dive into the water after that.
Children learn survival skills including swimming with their parents.
They learn how to stay afloat in the lake water and maintain their body temperature.
Nam Ga-in / Chuncheon resident
It was useful to learn this. I don't have to go to the sea to cool off.
Roughly 5,000 people visited Uiam Lake last year.
Swimming in the inland lake instead of out at sea provides a unique experience and visitors take with them special memories in the midst of record-breaking heat.
