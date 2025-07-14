News 9

Clash over Kang Sun-woo

[Anchor]

The confirmation hearings for the first ministerial candidates of the Lee Jae-myung government officially began today (7.14)

From the first day, the ruling and opposition parties clashed strongly.

First, during the confirmation hearing for the Minister of Gender Equality and Family, the People Power Party demanded the resignation of the candidate over allegations of abuse of power, while the Democratic Party defended her.

Candidate Kang Sun-woo apologized to her aides but effectively rejected the call for her resignation.

The first report is by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

Aides from the People Power Party held a protest with placards condemning the allegations of abuse of power by Minister of Gender Equality and Family candidate Kang Sun-woo before the hearing began.

The ruling and opposition parties clashed over the placards raised by the opposition and the order of the candidate's oath.

In addition to the allegations of abuse of power against her aides, the People Power Party also raised concerns about pressure on whistleblowers.

[Han Ji-ah/National Assembly's Gender Equality and Family Committee Member/People Power Party: "This is a typical case of secondary harm, trying to intimidate whistleblowers and silence victims with power."]

The Democratic Party defended her, claiming that the allegations were excessive.

[Baek Seung-a/National Assembly's Gender Equality and Family Committee Member/Democratic Party: "The Yoon Seok Yeol government has significantly reduced the authority and role of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family by advocating for its abolition...."]

The People Power Party urged Kang to resign voluntarily.

[Suh Bum-soo/National Assembly's Gender Equality and Family Committee Member/People Power Party: "Can someone who is weak to the strong and strong to the weak truly be committed to protecting the rights of vulnerable people in our society...?"]

Kang responded to the call for resignation with silence but expressed regret over the allegations of abuse of power against her aides and apologized.

[Kang Sun-woo/Minister of Gender Equality and Family Candidate: "I sincerely apologize to the aides who may have been hurt. I will humbly accept my shortcomings...."]

However, regarding the allegation that she made aides take out her trash, she explained that she had simply left leftovers in her car the night before. As for the allegation that she instructed aides to fix a toilet, she said she hadn’t realized it could be seen as an inappropriate request.

The Democratic Party defended Candidate Kang, saying she possesses both suitability and leadership to head the ministry.

[Chai Hyun-il/National Assembly's Gender Equality and Family Committee Member/Democratic Party: "I believe that the inner strength developed as a parent of a child with developmental disabilities, along with her policy drive, is significant."]

Kang emphasized that she would minimize gaps in care related to a recent incident where children died in a fire while their parents were away from home.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

