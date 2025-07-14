News 9

Confirmation chaos continues

입력 2025.07.14 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties continued during the confirmation hearings for Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon and Minister of Oceans and Fisheries nominee Jun Jae-soo.

In particular, the confirmation hearing for the Minister of Science and ICT nominee was disrupted all morning as members of the People Power Party held up placards.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "I declare the meeting adjourned."]

The confirmation hearing for Minister of Science and ICT nominee Bae Kyung-hoon was disrupted before it even began.

The incident started with a 'laptop placard.'

Members of the People Power Party protested against the ruling party's handling of the three broadcasting laws.

[Choi Hyung-du/Minority Party Secretary of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "Your unilateral push has been..."]

Democratic Party members countered that it was an obstruction of the hearing.

[Kim Hyun/Majority Party Secretary of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "I can't concentrate because of that writing. That's how I feel."]

Ultimately, the chairperson instructed the National Assembly security personnel to remove the placards.

[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "I will exercise the right to maintain order."]

The meeting was suspended once again.

[Park Choong-kwon/Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee Member/People Power Party: "This is the dictatorship of the large ruling party."]

The hearing finally began three hours later than scheduled.

Nominee Bae emphasized his commitment to fostering the artificial intelligence industry.

[Bae Kyung-hoon/Minister of Science and ICT nominee: "We will mobilize national capabilities to build an AI ecosystem..."]

During Jun Jae-soo's confirmation hearing, the issue of relocating the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan became a point of contention.

[Kang Myoung-gu/Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee Member/People Power Party: "Aren't you using that as an achievement to run for mayor of Busan...?"]

[Lee Byeong-jin/Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee Member/Democratic Party: "The relocation could serve as momentum for developing marine industries centered in Busan."]

Nominee Jun denied the rumors of running for mayor.

[Jun Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries nominee: "There’s already a mountain of work to be done."]

On the first day of this "confirmation hearing super week," the People Power Party labeled nominees Kang Sun-woo, Lee Jin-sook, and Chung Dong-young as part of the "unqualified five" and called for their voluntary resignation.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Committee and Floor Leader: "Creating a meaningless hearing without document submissions or witness selections, thinking that they can just endure for a day..."]

The Democratic Party once again warned the opposition to stop obstructing state affairs.

[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "We will respond firmly to reckless personal attacks and slander, and excessive obstruction of state affairs."]

Meanwhile, Woo Sang-ho, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, stated regarding the possibility of some nominees being dropped, "We plan to comprehensively review public opinion after the hearings are over."

On the second day of confirmation hearing super week (7.15), hearings will be held for the nominees for Ministers of Defense, Environment, Veterans Affairs, SMEs and Startups, as well as the Commissioner of the National Tax Service.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Confirmation chaos continues
    • 입력 2025-07-14 23:48:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties continued during the confirmation hearings for Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon and Minister of Oceans and Fisheries nominee Jun Jae-soo.

In particular, the confirmation hearing for the Minister of Science and ICT nominee was disrupted all morning as members of the People Power Party held up placards.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "I declare the meeting adjourned."]

The confirmation hearing for Minister of Science and ICT nominee Bae Kyung-hoon was disrupted before it even began.

The incident started with a 'laptop placard.'

Members of the People Power Party protested against the ruling party's handling of the three broadcasting laws.

[Choi Hyung-du/Minority Party Secretary of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "Your unilateral push has been..."]

Democratic Party members countered that it was an obstruction of the hearing.

[Kim Hyun/Majority Party Secretary of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "I can't concentrate because of that writing. That's how I feel."]

Ultimately, the chairperson instructed the National Assembly security personnel to remove the placards.

[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "I will exercise the right to maintain order."]

The meeting was suspended once again.

[Park Choong-kwon/Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee Member/People Power Party: "This is the dictatorship of the large ruling party."]

The hearing finally began three hours later than scheduled.

Nominee Bae emphasized his commitment to fostering the artificial intelligence industry.

[Bae Kyung-hoon/Minister of Science and ICT nominee: "We will mobilize national capabilities to build an AI ecosystem..."]

During Jun Jae-soo's confirmation hearing, the issue of relocating the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan became a point of contention.

[Kang Myoung-gu/Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee Member/People Power Party: "Aren't you using that as an achievement to run for mayor of Busan...?"]

[Lee Byeong-jin/Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee Member/Democratic Party: "The relocation could serve as momentum for developing marine industries centered in Busan."]

Nominee Jun denied the rumors of running for mayor.

[Jun Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries nominee: "There’s already a mountain of work to be done."]

On the first day of this "confirmation hearing super week," the People Power Party labeled nominees Kang Sun-woo, Lee Jin-sook, and Chung Dong-young as part of the "unqualified five" and called for their voluntary resignation.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Committee and Floor Leader: "Creating a meaningless hearing without document submissions or witness selections, thinking that they can just endure for a day..."]

The Democratic Party once again warned the opposition to stop obstructing state affairs.

[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader of the Democratic Party and Floor Leader: "We will respond firmly to reckless personal attacks and slander, and excessive obstruction of state affairs."]

Meanwhile, Woo Sang-ho, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, stated regarding the possibility of some nominees being dropped, "We plan to comprehensively review public opinion after the hearings are over."

On the second day of confirmation hearing super week (7.15), hearings will be held for the nominees for Ministers of Defense, Environment, Veterans Affairs, SMEs and Startups, as well as the Commissioner of the National Tax Service.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”<br>…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용
윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…<br>“오늘 2차 강제구인”

윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…“오늘 2차 강제구인”
강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”

강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”
범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”<br>…이진숙 “소명 가능”

범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”…이진숙 “소명 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.