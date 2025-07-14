News 9

Heavy rain hits inland areas

[Anchor]

Today (7.14), heavy rain fell in many inland areas.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the Chungcheong region, and strong rain and wind are forecasted for the east coast overnight.

Kim Se-hyun, our meteorological specialist, reports.

[Report]

The roads inundated with heavy rain are filled with muddy water.

Water splashes up beside vehicles.

The screen shakes from the strong rain and wind, and cars have their hazard lights on.

This afternoon, strong rain of around 30mm per hour fell in various parts of the Chungcheong region.

A heavy rain advisory has been issued for areas such as Daejeon and Gongju in South Chungcheong.

This is due to cold air descending in the upper atmosphere of our country, causing instability as temperatures rose during the day.

Most other regions across the country also received about 10mm of rain.

This rain will continue until tomorrow (7.15).

The northern part of Gangwon’s Yeongdong region may receive over 100mm, while 10 to 60mm is expected in Chungcheong and Jeonbuk.

In particular, heavy rain of up to 30mm per hour is forecast for Chungcheong and Jeonbuk until tonight, and for the east coast until tomorrow morning.

Strong winds are also expected to accompany the rain.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "There will be places where strong winds accompanied by gusts will blow, and along the east coast, there will be very strong winds exceeding 70 km/h, so please be cautious with coastal activities."]

The rain will mostly stop by tomorrow night, but there is another forecast for rain nationwide starting from the afternoon of the day after tomorrow (7.16).

The Meteorological Administration stated that frequent rain this week will ease the heat wave.

However, due to high humidity, the perceived temperature will remain high, and people are advised to take care of their health.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.

