Lee Jae Myung stresses integrity

Today (7.14), President Lee Jae Myung delivered a special lecture to newly appointed public officials.



He emphasized the importance of integrity in public service.



President Lee also visited the site of the Osong underpass disaster, stating that those responsible for mismanagement must be held strictly accountable.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



New Grade 5 civil servants who passed the state administration exam met with President Lee.



It was the first time in 20 years that a sitting president delivered a lecture to new civil servants—the last being former President Roh Moo-hyun.



President Lee stressed the heavy responsibility of public officials.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Lives are in your hands. In a way, you may even play the role of a small god."]



He emphasized that the foundation of public service is integrity, advising them to avoid problematic actions and unnecessary relationships.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Money is the devil. But the devil never shows up with a devil’s face—it appears in the form of the most beautiful angel."]



President Lee also pledged to create an environment where public officials can act according to their conscience.



He noted that if civil servants are punished even for well-intentioned actions, they may become unwilling to take any responsibility at all.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "We must establish a system and work culture where public officials are not held accountable when they make rational, well-meaning decisions."]



Following the lecture, the president shared lunch with the new civil servants to engage in informal conversation.



He then visited the site of the Osong underpass disaster.



With the second anniversary of the tragedy approaching tomorrow (7.15), he inspected safety improvement measures and stated that accidents caused by poor management must be punished strictly.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Accountability must be taken very seriously. There’s no such thing as ‘just a mistake’ for public officials."]



The president will meet on July 16 with families of victims from several national tragedies, including the Osong underpass disaster, the Sewol ferry, the Itaewon crowd crush, and the Jeju Air plane tragedy.



This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.



