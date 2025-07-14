News 9

Lee Jae Myung stresses integrity

입력 2025.07.14 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (7.14), President Lee Jae Myung delivered a special lecture to newly appointed public officials.

He emphasized the importance of integrity in public service.

President Lee also visited the site of the Osong underpass disaster, stating that those responsible for mismanagement must be held strictly accountable.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

New Grade 5 civil servants who passed the state administration exam met with President Lee.

It was the first time in 20 years that a sitting president delivered a lecture to new civil servants—the last being former President Roh Moo-hyun.

President Lee stressed the heavy responsibility of public officials.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Lives are in your hands. In a way, you may even play the role of a small god."]

He emphasized that the foundation of public service is integrity, advising them to avoid problematic actions and unnecessary relationships.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Money is the devil. But the devil never shows up with a devil’s face—it appears in the form of the most beautiful angel."]

President Lee also pledged to create an environment where public officials can act according to their conscience.

He noted that if civil servants are punished even for well-intentioned actions, they may become unwilling to take any responsibility at all.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "We must establish a system and work culture where public officials are not held accountable when they make rational, well-meaning decisions."]

Following the lecture, the president shared lunch with the new civil servants to engage in informal conversation.

He then visited the site of the Osong underpass disaster.

With the second anniversary of the tragedy approaching tomorrow (7.15), he inspected safety improvement measures and stated that accidents caused by poor management must be punished strictly.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Accountability must be taken very seriously. There’s no such thing as ‘just a mistake’ for public officials."]

The president will meet on July 16 with families of victims from several national tragedies, including the Osong underpass disaster, the Sewol ferry, the Itaewon crowd crush, and the Jeju Air plane tragedy.

This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae Myung stresses integrity
    • 입력 2025-07-14 23:48:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (7.14), President Lee Jae Myung delivered a special lecture to newly appointed public officials.

He emphasized the importance of integrity in public service.

President Lee also visited the site of the Osong underpass disaster, stating that those responsible for mismanagement must be held strictly accountable.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

New Grade 5 civil servants who passed the state administration exam met with President Lee.

It was the first time in 20 years that a sitting president delivered a lecture to new civil servants—the last being former President Roh Moo-hyun.

President Lee stressed the heavy responsibility of public officials.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Lives are in your hands. In a way, you may even play the role of a small god."]

He emphasized that the foundation of public service is integrity, advising them to avoid problematic actions and unnecessary relationships.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Money is the devil. But the devil never shows up with a devil’s face—it appears in the form of the most beautiful angel."]

President Lee also pledged to create an environment where public officials can act according to their conscience.

He noted that if civil servants are punished even for well-intentioned actions, they may become unwilling to take any responsibility at all.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "We must establish a system and work culture where public officials are not held accountable when they make rational, well-meaning decisions."]

Following the lecture, the president shared lunch with the new civil servants to engage in informal conversation.

He then visited the site of the Osong underpass disaster.

With the second anniversary of the tragedy approaching tomorrow (7.15), he inspected safety improvement measures and stated that accidents caused by poor management must be punished strictly.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Accountability must be taken very seriously. There’s no such thing as ‘just a mistake’ for public officials."]

The president will meet on July 16 with families of victims from several national tragedies, including the Osong underpass disaster, the Sewol ferry, the Itaewon crowd crush, and the Jeju Air plane tragedy.

This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”<br>…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용
윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…<br>“오늘 2차 강제구인”

윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…“오늘 2차 강제구인”
강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”

강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”
범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”<br>…이진숙 “소명 가능”

범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”…이진숙 “소명 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.