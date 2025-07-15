News 9

Chung grilled during hearing

입력 2025.07.15

[Anchor]

During the confirmation hearing for Minister of Unification nominee Chung Dong-young, issues such as allegations of violating the Farmland Act, the return of wartime operational control, and North Korea policy were discussed.

Nominee Chung acknowledged the fact of false registration of residence and defined North Korea as a threat rather than the main enemy.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.

[Report]

From the start of the hearing, the opposition targeted nominee Chung's alleged violation of the Farmland Act.

It was alleged that he falsely changed his address when his spouse purchased farmland, but nominee Chung admitted to the "false registration" while explaining that there was no illegality.

[Kim Ki-hyun/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/People Power Party: "You changed your address with the intention of acquiring farmland, didn't you?"]

[Chung Dong-young/Minister of Unification nominee: "I think the change of resident registration was a mistake. It is true that we did not live there."]

The fact that opposition aides visited the farmland in question also became a controversy.

[Lee Jae-jung/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/Democratic Party: "This is a violation of the criminal law regarding trespassing. You went together. It is more serious. Please do not do such things."]

[Kim Ki-hyun/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/People Power Party: "Isn't it a normal execution of public duties to do that? Are you saying that this is 'such a thing'? Is it clearly illegal?"]

Regarding the suspicion that nominee Chung's family owns a solar power company and that he proposed related legislation, nominee Chung explained that it was a "livelihood investment" and that "there is no conflict of interest."

He also directly mentioned a new name regarding the change of the Ministry of Unification.

[Chung Dong-young/Minister of Unification nominee: "I think the name 'Korean Peninsula Department' suggested by experts is one of the alternatives."]

The issue of returning wartime operational control was also a point of contention.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/People Power Party: "Do you agree that the return of wartime operational control is not simply a bargaining chip?"]

[Chung Dong-young/Minister of Unification nominee: "It cannot be a bargaining chip. I think now is not the time. However, I believe we must uphold the principle of returning wartime operational control."]

[Hong Gi-won/Member of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee/Democratic Party: "If we do not maintain the ability to defend ourselves and the attitude that we will defend ourselves, our security can be shaken at any time..."]

Nominee Chung stated that North Korea is a "threat" rather than the "main enemy" and mentioned that discussions could be held about postponing the US-ROK joint exercises for the sake of dialogue.

This is KBS News Jang Hyuk-jin.

