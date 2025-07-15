News 9

Counterfeit K-exports surge

입력 2025.07.15 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Among agricultural products in our country, tobacco ranks second in exports.

Korean tobacco exports surpassed 1 trillion won last year.

Taking advantage of this popularity, counterfeit products are also increasing overseas.

This is reporter Lee Soo-yeon.

[Report]

Essse, which holds the number one global market share in the ultra-slim cigarette market.

These are counterfeit products detected in various places around the world, including Kazakhstan and Cambodia.

There are products with Indian smoking warning symbols, which are fakes made by impersonating KT&G's Indian subsidiary before Korean tobacco officially entered the market.

Vendors selling counterfeit Korean tobacco in Asia and Latin America have been caught by local police one after another.

In the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Kazakhstan, methods to identify fakes using QR codes are also being promoted.

[Kim Young-hoon/KT&G Intellectual Property Department Head: "There can be many cases where wholesalers, retailers, and consumers with loyalty may drift away. To prevent that, we are focusing on inspections centered around manufacturing plants...."]

Counterfeiting of high-end products like Korean ginseng also continues overseas.

The red ginseng inside the box is uneven in size compared to genuine products.

To prevent fake Korean ginseng, there are over 9,000 registered intellectual property rights overseas.

The packaging that wraps the root ginseng includes security features used on banknotes.

If someone tries to copy it, a message indicating it is a copy will appear.

[Ham Chang-sik/Korea Ginseng Corporation Overseas Business Director: "(Counterfeit) prevention technology allows us to distinguish our products from fake ones. It can be actively utilized when sanctioning the relevant companies and taking legal action."]

With the rising trend of K agricultural products, the number of counterfeit products is increasing.

The government has also decided to strengthen its response to counterfeits.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Counterfeit K-exports surge
    • 입력 2025-07-15 00:32:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Among agricultural products in our country, tobacco ranks second in exports.

Korean tobacco exports surpassed 1 trillion won last year.

Taking advantage of this popularity, counterfeit products are also increasing overseas.

This is reporter Lee Soo-yeon.

[Report]

Essse, which holds the number one global market share in the ultra-slim cigarette market.

These are counterfeit products detected in various places around the world, including Kazakhstan and Cambodia.

There are products with Indian smoking warning symbols, which are fakes made by impersonating KT&G's Indian subsidiary before Korean tobacco officially entered the market.

Vendors selling counterfeit Korean tobacco in Asia and Latin America have been caught by local police one after another.

In the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Kazakhstan, methods to identify fakes using QR codes are also being promoted.

[Kim Young-hoon/KT&G Intellectual Property Department Head: "There can be many cases where wholesalers, retailers, and consumers with loyalty may drift away. To prevent that, we are focusing on inspections centered around manufacturing plants...."]

Counterfeiting of high-end products like Korean ginseng also continues overseas.

The red ginseng inside the box is uneven in size compared to genuine products.

To prevent fake Korean ginseng, there are over 9,000 registered intellectual property rights overseas.

The packaging that wraps the root ginseng includes security features used on banknotes.

If someone tries to copy it, a message indicating it is a copy will appear.

[Ham Chang-sik/Korea Ginseng Corporation Overseas Business Director: "(Counterfeit) prevention technology allows us to distinguish our products from fake ones. It can be actively utilized when sanctioning the relevant companies and taking legal action."]

With the rising trend of K agricultural products, the number of counterfeit products is increasing.

The government has also decided to strengthen its response to counterfeits.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”<br>…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용
윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…<br>“오늘 2차 강제구인”

윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…“오늘 2차 강제구인”
강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”

강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”
범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”<br>…이진숙 “소명 가능”

범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”…이진숙 “소명 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.