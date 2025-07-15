News 9

Fire zones ignored

입력 2025.07.15 (01:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In order to respond quickly when a fire breaks out, fire truck exclusive zones are designated in every apartment complex.

Parking is prohibited in these zones, but it is reported that most apartment complexes cannot enforce regulations even if vehicles are parked there.

Why is that? Reporter Park Jin-young has investigated.

[Report]

In an apartment complex in Daegu, vehicles are parked in the fire truck exclusive zone marked by yellow lines.

Some vehicles are blocking the fire truck access itself.

One van is obstructing the entrance, leaving no space for a fire truck to pass through.

[Park So-young/Apartment Resident: "Right in front is a daycare center, and right next to it is a playground. I wonder why people continue to do this knowing that a fire could break out..."]

Parking in the fire truck exclusive zone is a violation of the Fire Services Act and can result in a fine of up to 1 million won.

However, fines cannot be imposed in this apartment complex.

Only apartments that received building permits after Aug. 2018 are subject to the relevant law, and this apartment was permitted in 2015, before the law took effect.

As a result, among over 20,000 apartment complexes with more than 100 households nationwide, only about 1,170 can enforce regulations against violations in fire truck exclusive zones, which is just 5%.

The problem is that if a fire occurs in an apartment, the delay in fire truck access could cause them to miss the golden time.

[Gong Ha-sung/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management, Woosuk University: "(Apartments) tend to have a faster fire spread rate than other buildings. The likelihood of property damage or casualties increases significantly with illegal parking."]

To address this issue, a legislative amendment was proposed in the National Assembly in 2018, but it did not pass the plenary session, and discussions for further amendments have effectively disappeared since then.

KBS News, Park Jin-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fire zones ignored
    • 입력 2025-07-15 01:04:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

In order to respond quickly when a fire breaks out, fire truck exclusive zones are designated in every apartment complex.

Parking is prohibited in these zones, but it is reported that most apartment complexes cannot enforce regulations even if vehicles are parked there.

Why is that? Reporter Park Jin-young has investigated.

[Report]

In an apartment complex in Daegu, vehicles are parked in the fire truck exclusive zone marked by yellow lines.

Some vehicles are blocking the fire truck access itself.

One van is obstructing the entrance, leaving no space for a fire truck to pass through.

[Park So-young/Apartment Resident: "Right in front is a daycare center, and right next to it is a playground. I wonder why people continue to do this knowing that a fire could break out..."]

Parking in the fire truck exclusive zone is a violation of the Fire Services Act and can result in a fine of up to 1 million won.

However, fines cannot be imposed in this apartment complex.

Only apartments that received building permits after Aug. 2018 are subject to the relevant law, and this apartment was permitted in 2015, before the law took effect.

As a result, among over 20,000 apartment complexes with more than 100 households nationwide, only about 1,170 can enforce regulations against violations in fire truck exclusive zones, which is just 5%.

The problem is that if a fire occurs in an apartment, the delay in fire truck access could cause them to miss the golden time.

[Gong Ha-sung/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management, Woosuk University: "(Apartments) tend to have a faster fire spread rate than other buildings. The likelihood of property damage or casualties increases significantly with illegal parking."]

To address this issue, a legislative amendment was proposed in the National Assembly in 2018, but it did not pass the plenary session, and discussions for further amendments have effectively disappeared since then.

KBS News, Park Jin-young.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”<br>…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용
윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…<br>“오늘 2차 강제구인”

윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…“오늘 2차 강제구인”
강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”

강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”
범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”<br>…이진숙 “소명 가능”

범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”…이진숙 “소명 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.