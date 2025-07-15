Lee faces resignation calls

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the confirmation hearing for Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, scheduled for the day after tomorrow (July 16), the National Verification Committee of the Academic Community has demanded her voluntary resignation.



The committee announced that 16 cases of research misconduct were identified in the nominee's papers.



The nominee stated that she can sufficiently clarify the issues.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.



[Report]



This is a paper by Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, published in the Journal of the Korean Architectural Institute in 2009.



More than half of its content is the same as that of a master's thesis by her student, Mr. Kim, which was presented a month ago, but in the journal, she listed herself as the first author and her student as a co-author.



Considering that the primary author of a paper is typically listed as the first author, the National Verification Committee pointed out that this amounted to stealing her student's research.



[Kim Kyung-han/Chairman of the National Association of History Professors for Democratic Reform: "By listing students' theses as her own first author, she has driven her students into a corner."]



The committee announced that, after investigating 150 of the nominee's papers, 16 cases of research misconduct were confirmed.



Eight instances involved her presenting her student's thesis in a journal while marking herself as the first author, and six papers were published without proper citation of her student's work.



Two cases of duplicate publication of papers were also identified.



The committee concluded that she is unqualified to be the head of the Ministry of Education.



[Yoo Won-jun/Chairman of the Korean Association of Private University Professors: "Almost all organizations are saying, 'It would be good if nominee Lee Jin-sook voluntarily resigns.'"]



The nominee also immediately addressed the issue head-on.



She claimed that most of the papers in question were written using national research projects, and that she was the first author as the research leader.



The nominee stated that she can sufficiently clarify the overall situation and will explain it at the confirmation hearing.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



