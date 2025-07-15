Updates on Yoon special probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team for the insurrection has not been able to investigate former President Yoon today (July 14) either.



Former President Yoon has refused to respond to the summons, and attempts for compulsory summons have also fallen through.



Let's connect with our reporter.



Hansol, is there no way to proceed with compulsory summons if the subject refuses?



[Reporter]



Yes, the attempt for forcibly summon former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who did not respond to the summons notice, has fallen through.



The special investigation team explained that it is difficult to enforce compulsory summons considering that former President Yoon refused to leave the holding cell and is a former president.



This attempt for compulsory summons by the special investigation team is a measure taken after former President Yoon did not respond to the summons for the second time today, following last week.



The special investigation team had initially instructed the correctional authorities to bring former President Yoon to the interrogation room by 3:30 PM after he did not respond to the summons scheduled for 2 PM today.



[Anchor]



Then, what are the plans for the special investigation team moving forward? Is there an effective method?



[Reporter]



The insurrection special investigation team has announced a second compulsory summons for tomorrow (July 15).



They plan to instruct the Seoul Detention Center to bring former President Yoon to the interrogation room by 2 PM tomorrow.



However, they have ruled out conducting an on-site investigation, citing strong public backlash following the previous visit to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.



The special investigation team is reportedly considering measures to apply charges of evidence destruction or obstruction of investigation if former President Yoon continues his strategy of resistance.



Additionally, even if they bring former President Yoon to the interrogation room through compulsory summons, there remains the possibility that he may refuse to testify.



[Anchor]



There are ongoing demands from some quarters to install air conditioning in the solitary confinement cell where former President Yoon is held.



[Reporter]



Yes, the Ministry of Justice previously dismissed claims of preferential treatment, stating, "The external medication borrowing or outdoor exercise time for former President Yoon is the same as that of general inmates."



However, protests from some supporters continue, demanding that air conditioning be installed in the solitary confinement cell of former President Yoon, leading to ongoing controversy.



It has been reported that former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, who were previously incarcerated, survived the summer relying on frozen bottled water and fans.



This has been Hansol from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



