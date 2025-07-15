Kim Keon-hee probe widens

동영상 고정 취소

Today (7.14), the special counsel team investigating Kim Keon-hee also carried out large-scale raids.



More than ten locations, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, were searched in connection with the Yangpyeong Expressway case. The Presidential Archives were also searched in relation to allegations of nomination interference.



The team has requested detention warrants for current and former executives of Sambu Construction.



Lee Hyung-kwan reports.



[Report]



Controversy erupted after the terminal section of the Seoul–Yangpyeong Expressway was suddenly altered—raising suspicions of preferential treatment.



In May 2023, a year after the Yoon Suk Yeol administration took office, the planned endpoint of the expressway was changed from Yangseo-myeon in Yangpyeong County to Gangsang-myeon, where former First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family owns land.



In connection with this, the special counsel team investigating Kim launched a large-scale search and seizure operation today.



Targets included the Ministry of Land, Korea Expressway Corporation, and two private research firms responsible for the expressway feasibility study—more than ten entities in total.



Won Hee-ryong, the former Minister of Land, and Kim Sun-gyo, a lawmaker from the People Power Party—both of whom were previously barred from leaving the country—were not included in today’s raids.



The special counsel is investigating suspected abuse of power and breach of duty, focusing on the possibility that feasibility study results may have been manipulated.



Additionally, the team searched the Presidential Archives in Sejong City regarding allegations that Kim Keon-hee interfered in nominations during the 22nd general election.



The allegation claims she exerted influence to have former prosecutor Kim Sang-min run in Uichang district, Changwon.



In a separate nomination interference case of the 2022 by-election involving Myung Tae-gyun, PPP lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun submitted his phone to the special counsel but reportedly did not provide the password.



Yoon served as the nomination committee chair for the People Power Party at the time.



[Yoon Suk Yeol – Myung Tae-gyun / May 9, 2022: "I asked for Kim Young-sun to be picked, but there’s so much noise in the party… Anyway, I’ll speak to Sang-hyun again. He’s the nomination chair."]



Meanwhile, the special counsel has requested detention warrants for four people, including current and former chairmen of Sambu Construction, over stock manipulation allegations.



This is Lee Hyung-kwan, KBS News.



