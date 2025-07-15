Kim probe targets investment firms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is known as the so-called "Butler Gate," where several companies made suspicious investments in a company related to Kim Keon-hee's close associates.



As key suspects have gone into hiding, the special investigation team has decided to start investigating the companies that made the investments.



They have notified the top executives of four companies, including Kakao and HS Hyosung, to appear for questioning.



Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the details.



[Report]



Regarding the so-called "Butler Gate," the special investigation team has identified four companies.



These are Kakao Mobility, HS Hyosung, Kiwoom Securities, and Korea Securities Finance.



The special investigation team has notified Kim Beom-su, the founder of Kakao, Cho Hyun-sang, the vice chairman of HS Hyosung, Yoon Chang-ho, the former president of Korea Securities Finance, and Kim Ik-rae, the former chairman of Daou Kiwoom Group, to appear for questioning as witnesses on the 17th.



[Oh Jeong-hee/Deputy Prosecutor, Kim Keon-hee Special Investigation Team : "To prevent evidence destruction, we plan to begin summoning the top decision-makers of the institutions and companies that invested 18.4 billion won in the private equity fund starting this week."]



These companies invested approximately 18 billion won in IMS Mobility through a private equity fund in June 2023.



IMS Mobility is a rental car company that was established with the participation of Mr. Kim, who was referred to as the "butler" of Kim Keon-hee's family, and the special investigation team is paying attention to the fact that this investment occurred despite the company having accumulated losses of 34.6 billion won at that time.



The special investigation team is expected to focus on whether the investment decisions made by these companies were aimed at resolving company issues such as "owner risk."



They are also reviewing whether they can apply charges of breach of trust regarding this investment execution.



The key figures in the allegations, Mr. Kim and his spouse, are currently in hiding.



There are also speculations that, depending on the specific investigation results, the special investigation team may convert the top decision-makers of the investments into suspects and proceed with the investigation.



This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!