Overnight rain causes damage

[Anchor]

In the southern region, where heavy rain fell overnight, damage from the rain has been reported.

In particular, Busan experienced over 190mm of torrential rain, causing flooding in underground construction sites of the urban subway and the collapse of retaining walls in residential areas.

This is Seo Jeong-yoon reporting.

[Report]

This is the underground construction site of the Busan Urban Railway Sasang-Hadan Line.

The underground space connecting the waiting room and the platform is completely filled with muddy water.

A sudden influx of rainwater poured into the underground construction site like a waterfall through the material input area.

The underground platform, which is 6 meters deep, has been submerged by the pouring rainwater.

The flooded area is approximately 800 meters, with an estimated 50,000 tons of rainwater having flowed in.

[Choi Ui-sik/Director of Facilities Construction at Busan Transportation Corporation: "It will take about 24 hours to start pumping out the water. Since only the structure has been constructed, there will be no problem once the water is removed…."]

In Busan, where a heavy rain warning has been issued, over 190 millimeters of rain has fallen.

At one point, concentrated rainfall exceeding 40 millimeters per hour caused the collapse of a retaining wall in a residential area.

[Nearby Resident: "You can hear the sound of car tires bursting, like a 'bang.' It happened about three times."]

An undergound parking lot in Busan was flooded with incoming rainwater, prompting firefighters to remove about 60 tons of water.

In Busan, over 90 cases of rain damage have been reported, including road flooding and sewage backflow.

On Ulleungdo, over 200 millimeters of rain caused rocks and soil to cover the roads, temporarily blocking the circular road.

Small hailstones fell on the parking lot floor.

This afternoon (July 14), hail also fell in some areas of western Gyeongnam Province due to atmospheric instability.

This is Seo Jeong-yoon from KBS News.

