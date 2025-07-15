[Exclusive] Treason charges over drone op

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special counsel investigating the alleged drone incursion into Pyongyang conducted large-scale raids on more than 20 military sites today (7.14). It has been confirmed that the search warrants cited general treason charges, not the more severe charge of inducing foreign aggression.



The special counsel suspects former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun conspired to damage South Korea’s military interests.



Gong Min-kyung has this exclusive report.



[Report]



Members of the special counsel team investigating the insurrection are seen exiting the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Ministry of National Defense.



The special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s alleged insurrection charges conducted simultaneous raids at 24 military facilities.



The case centers on suspicions that in October of last year, Yoon ordered a drone incursion into Pyongyang to provoke a military response from North Korea—allegedly to justify declaring martial law. Facilities raided included the Drone Operations Command, the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



According to KBS reporting, the search warrants cited charges of general treason and abuse of authority, listing former President Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and Drone Command Commander Kim Yong-dae as suspects.



General treason charges apply even without collusion with a foreign country, when one damages the military interests of their own nation or provides military advantage to an enemy state.



It is punishable by up to life imprisonment.



The warrant stated that the three conspired to provoke a military clash between North and South Korea, significantly threatening national security.



It also noted that military secrets—such as drone operation details—were potentially exposed to North Korea.



The special counsel believes that Yoon ordered the drone operation without approval from the United Nations Command, and therefore included abuse of authority charges.



While officially launching the inducement of foreign aggression investigation with Yoon named as a suspect, the special counsel also summoned former Presidential Security Service Chief Park Jong-joon and Lee Jin-ha, the PSS' head of the security and safety division, for questioning on suspicion of obstructing Yoon’s arrest.



This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.



