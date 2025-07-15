News 9

[Exclusive] Treason charges over drone op

입력 2025.07.15 (03:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The special counsel investigating the alleged drone incursion into Pyongyang conducted large-scale raids on more than 20 military sites today (7.14). It has been confirmed that the search warrants cited general treason charges, not the more severe charge of inducing foreign aggression.

The special counsel suspects former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun conspired to damage South Korea’s military interests.

Gong Min-kyung has this exclusive report.

[Report]

Members of the special counsel team investigating the insurrection are seen exiting the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Ministry of National Defense.

The special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s alleged insurrection charges conducted simultaneous raids at 24 military facilities.

The case centers on suspicions that in October of last year, Yoon ordered a drone incursion into Pyongyang to provoke a military response from North Korea—allegedly to justify declaring martial law. Facilities raided included the Drone Operations Command, the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to KBS reporting, the search warrants cited charges of general treason and abuse of authority, listing former President Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and Drone Command Commander Kim Yong-dae as suspects.

General treason charges apply even without collusion with a foreign country, when one damages the military interests of their own nation or provides military advantage to an enemy state.

It is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

The warrant stated that the three conspired to provoke a military clash between North and South Korea, significantly threatening national security.

It also noted that military secrets—such as drone operation details—were potentially exposed to North Korea.

The special counsel believes that Yoon ordered the drone operation without approval from the United Nations Command, and therefore included abuse of authority charges.

While officially launching the inducement of foreign aggression investigation with Yoon named as a suspect, the special counsel also summoned former Presidential Security Service Chief Park Jong-joon and Lee Jin-ha, the PSS' head of the security and safety division, for questioning on suspicion of obstructing Yoon’s arrest.

This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Treason charges over drone op
    • 입력 2025-07-15 03:04:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The special counsel investigating the alleged drone incursion into Pyongyang conducted large-scale raids on more than 20 military sites today (7.14). It has been confirmed that the search warrants cited general treason charges, not the more severe charge of inducing foreign aggression.

The special counsel suspects former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun conspired to damage South Korea’s military interests.

Gong Min-kyung has this exclusive report.

[Report]

Members of the special counsel team investigating the insurrection are seen exiting the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Ministry of National Defense.

The special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s alleged insurrection charges conducted simultaneous raids at 24 military facilities.

The case centers on suspicions that in October of last year, Yoon ordered a drone incursion into Pyongyang to provoke a military response from North Korea—allegedly to justify declaring martial law. Facilities raided included the Drone Operations Command, the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to KBS reporting, the search warrants cited charges of general treason and abuse of authority, listing former President Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and Drone Command Commander Kim Yong-dae as suspects.

General treason charges apply even without collusion with a foreign country, when one damages the military interests of their own nation or provides military advantage to an enemy state.

It is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

The warrant stated that the three conspired to provoke a military clash between North and South Korea, significantly threatening national security.

It also noted that military secrets—such as drone operation details—were potentially exposed to North Korea.

The special counsel believes that Yoon ordered the drone operation without approval from the United Nations Command, and therefore included abuse of authority charges.

While officially launching the inducement of foreign aggression investigation with Yoon named as a suspect, the special counsel also summoned former Presidential Security Service Chief Park Jong-joon and Lee Jin-ha, the PSS' head of the security and safety division, for questioning on suspicion of obstructing Yoon’s arrest.

This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”<br>…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용

[단독] “윤석열·김용현 등 공모해 군사상 이익 해쳐”…외환죄 대신 일반이적죄 적용
윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…<br>“오늘 2차 강제구인”

윤 전 대통령 또 소환 불응…“오늘 2차 강제구인”
강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”

강선우, 보좌관 갑질 논란 “심심한 사과”…야당 “사퇴해야”
범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”<br>…이진숙 “소명 가능”

범학계검증단 “자진 사퇴해야”…이진숙 “소명 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.