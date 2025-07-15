Agriculture faces trade pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While the U.S. continues to pressure to further open markets, the Korean government has for the first time mentioned the domestic agricultural and livestock sectors.



Farmers are reacting strongly to the suggestion that a "strategic judgment" may be needed.



Ha Nu-ri reports.



[Report]



"Japan has no manners."



That was former President Trump’s blunt outburst, urging Japan to buy more American rice.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/July 2: They and others are so spoiled from having ripped us off for 30, 40 years. That it's really hard for them to make a deal."]



That pressure is also aimed at Korea.



Currently, Korea applies a 5% tariff on up to 132,000 tons of imported U.S. rice under a quota system. Anything beyond that faces a 513% tariff.



The U.S. is demanding that Korea increase this quota.



As for U.S. beef, Korea has been the world’s No. 1 importer for three consecutive years, bringing in about 2.2 billion dollars—or 3 trillion won—just last year. However, the U.S. takes issue with Korea’s import restrictions on cattle over 30 months of age.



In response to these pressures, Korea’s top trade negotiator Yeo Han-koo, after two rounds of talks with the U.S., signaled some room for concession.



He acknowledged, “There’s no such thing as painless negotiations in agriculture,” but added that “strategic judgment is needed in the agricultural sector.”



Farmer groups immediately pushed back.



[Choi Beom-jin/Policy Director, Korean Successor Advanced Famers Federation: "We’re very displeased that agriculture is being sacrificed as a bargaining chip in broader tariff negotiations."]



They argue these negotiations threaten their livelihoods.



Korea is already the fifth-largest importer of U.S. agricultural and livestock products, providing the U.S. with a trade surplus.



Yeo plans to consult with stakeholders, ministries, and lawmakers this week before returning to the U.S. for another round of talks.



This is Ha Nu-ri, KBS News.



