Grace Kim's miracle finish

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Australian expatriate Grace Kim has achieved a dramatic victory at the Evian Championship, a major tournament on the LPGA Tour.



She celebrated her first major win with a miraculous eagle-birdie-eagle shot on the 18th hole.



Reporter Lee Seong-hoon covers the elegant journey of Grace Kim's victory.



[Report]



On the final round of the Evian Championship, at the 18th hole, Grace Kim, trailing by two strokes behind the leader, opened the curtain on a miracle.



Her second shot with a 4-hybrid rolled down the green slope and stopped in front of the hole cup.



[Commentary: "Grace Kim in tight for a tie eagle."]



With the eagle, Grace Kim quickly reduced her deficit by two strokes and extended the match into a playoff.



In the first playoff round, Grace Kim's second shot with the same club went into the hazard.



["Oh no! Finds the penalty area."]



At that moment, the victory of the leader seemed certain, but after receiving a penalty stroke, her shot from the rough miraculously went into the hole, and the crowd erupted in cheers.



["Yes! Incredible! Wizardry."]



The competition moved to the second playoff round.



With her momentum rising, Grace Kim again used the same club and this time landed the ball accurately on the green.



She then succeeded in a 3.5m eagle putt, completing her dramatic victory story.



[Commentary: "The dream comes true in Evian for Grace Kim with a miraculously finish. Eagle-birdie-eagle at the 18th."]



[Grace Kim/Australia: "Imagery in your mind to be able to back yourself and get this far. This is right here."]



A first major victory where skill and luck came together.



The LPGA described it as a movie-like victory created by the gods of golf.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!